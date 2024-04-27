Save big money on the 16-inch Samsung Galaxy Book3 Windows 11 laptop at an all-new low price

Samsung's Galaxy Book series of Windows laptops are sometimes overlooked compared to the company's smartphones, tablets, and TVs. Right now, you can get one of them for a heavily discounted price.

At the moment, the 16-inch Samsung Galaxy Book3 Windows 11 laptop is priced at $944.99 at Amazon. That's a new all-time low price for the notebook and it's also a whopping $805 discount from its $1,799.99 MSRP.

The 16-inch Samsung Galaxy Book3 notebook weighs just 3.44 pounds, which means you get a thin and light laptop with a pretty large display. In fact, you get an AMOLED 2X display with this notebook with a resolution of 2,880 x 1,800.

Inside there's an Intel 13th Gen Core i7-1360P processor, along with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for onboard storage. There's also a 76Wh battery which Samsung says should last all day on a single charge.

Other features of the notebook include an embedded 1080p webcam and microphone when you need to participate in an online meeting while traveling. It also has a fingerprint reader for some extra security.

Ports on the notebook include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, a USB A port, and a microSD card slot so you can expand the laptop's storage capabilities.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

Although we're bringing this Samsung related news to you, please be aware that they have among the worst customer service track records of the major manufacturers.