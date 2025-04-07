Save big on the Microsoft Surface Pro Flex Keyboard with Slim Pen

If you have or plan to buy one of Microsoft's Surface Pro tablets, getting a keyboard with a trackpad is a must if you want to make the most of the device. Microsoft has a diverse lineup of Surface Pro accessories, and the best one, the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard, is currently available at the lowest price with a 22% discount.

The Surface Pro Flex Keyboard is a flex indeed (and not just because of its price tag). This keyboard cover can work when connected to the tablet and separate from it as well, thanks to a Bluetooth connection and a built-in battery. Speaking of battery, Microsoft promises up to 41 hours of continuous typing. Once the battery is dead, simply attach the keyboard to your Surface Pro for quick charging—no need for plugging in extra cables.

The keyboard is backlit so that you can work with it in dark environments. It has a wider trackpad with a haptic motor for better feedback, plus there is a dedicated Copilot key (of course), which you can remap in the Settings app.

The Surface Pro Flex keyboard comes with the Surface Slim Pen, Microsoft's signature stylus with haptic feedback and an additional button for quick actions. You can store the pen inside the keyboard and charge it simultaneously for extra convenience.

As for compatibility, the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard works with the Surface Pro 11, Surface Pro 10, Surface Pro 9, and Surface Pro 8.

