Save hundreds of dollars with Samsung's latest gaming monitor deals

Need a new gaming PC monitor, but don't want to pay a ton of money for the best features? Samsung has you covered this weekend, with limited-time discounts on many of its Odyssey monitors.

That includes the huge 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark. This 1000R curved screen can be rotated to vertical "cockpit" mode. for a different gaming experience. The 4K 165Hz screen can also show you up to four windows at once with its Multi View feature. You can get it for $1,883.92 at Amazon, or a 46 percent discount or for $1.999.99 from Newegg.

You can check out some more Samsung Odyssey gaming PC monitor deals below. Many of these monitors have Samsung's Game Hub, where you can access streaming gaming services like Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce Now, and others without the need for a PC. Many also have the Samsung Smart TV Hub where you can watch streaming services like Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Twitch and more, again without a PC.

You can check out more Samsung gaming monitor deals on Amazon or on Newegg.

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.