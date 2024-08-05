Save massive $700 off 65-inch Samsung S85D Dolby Atmos 4K OLED TV

Are you looking for a new, premium TV? If so, check out the 65-inch Samsung S85D 4k TV now because it's discounted by $700 from its original list price. Despite the price drop, this TV is new out this year so you won't be buying an out-of-date model.

Some of the highlights of this TV are the inclusion of the 4K OLED display, Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sount Lite, Contour design, Motion Xcelerator, Real Depth Enhancer, and the built-in Amazon Alexa voice assistant.

With the OLED display, this TV displays pure blacks, bright whites, and Pantone-validated color and combines this with detail and brightness. Given this, the TV shows and movies you watch should look how they were intended to look by their creators.

Above, we mentioned that the S85D comes with a Contour design. According to Samsung, this makes the television look elegant and bold with a "wave-inspired" design. This pertains to the stand when you look at it from the side.

With Motion Xcelerator and Real Depth Enhancer, you get a refresh rate of 120Hz and a display that mirrors how the human eye processes depth, respectively. The Real Depth Enhancer increases the foreground contrast, making the picture better.

With the Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite you get immersive 3D sound that follows the movement on screen using virtual top channel audio.

Finally, this 4K TV includes AI upscaling so even if what you're watching was recorded in a lower quality, it will be upscaled. The upscaling and Dolby Atmos sound are made possible by the NQ4 AI Gen 2 processor.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.

Although we're bringing this Samsung related news to you, please be aware that they may have among the worst customer service track records of the major manufacturers.