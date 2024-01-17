Save up to 25% on be quiet! flagship Silent Wings 4 case fans

Good cooling is a must if you want to maintain the performance and longevity of your computer and its components, especially with modern processors and graphics cards becoming hotter and more powerful. If sacrificing acoustic comfort in favor of a solid airflow is not an option, investing in high-quality fans will make sure you get solid temps and less noise. The be quiet! Silent Wings 4 lineup is a fantastic pick, especially with discounts that can save you up to 25% on each fan.

The Silent Wings 4 fan family consists of 120 and 140mm case fans with and without PWM. Additionally, be quiet! offers high-speed configurations that can spin up to 2500 RPM (3000 RPM in Silent Wings 4 Pro) for those needing to move large amounts of air inside their PC cases. These fans are optimized for air pressure, so they are a solid choice not only for cases but also for radiators and heat sinks.

Noise-wise, the Silent Wings 4 lineup lives up to its manufacturer's name. be quiet! claims the fans are "virtually inaudible" at regular speeds, with max noise levels reaching 18.9dB in 120mm variants and 13.6dB in 140mm. As for air volume, expect 51.3CFM at 100% for 140mm and 48.7CFM for 120mm. High-performance variants can move even more air to keep your hardware cool and quiet.

Silent Wings 4 has a few other nice perks that justify a slightly higher price compared to other case fans, such as screw-less anti-vibration mounts that use push pins for securing your fans and a built-in switch for medium, high, and ultra-high speed.

