Seagate, Toshiba 6TB, 8TB, 12TB, 14TB CMR NAS hard disks selling at great prices

It looks like the best time to upgrade your aging NAS (Network-attached storage) solution or Plex server is now. That's because, at the moment, there are several NAS hard disk drives (HDDs) that are on sale at absolutely wonderful prices. We recently covered the WD Red Plus Conventional Magnetic Recording (CMR)-based series of drives where multiple drive models are heavily discounted. And on the occasion of Amazon Prime Day, Seagate and Toshiba also joined in with their own models. Keep in mind that some of the previous covered deals are still live.

While those were IronWolf and N300 models, today Seagate's Exos and Toshiba's X300 are on sale. We have comiled the list of the best available buys below:

In case you are looking for external hard drives, check this article out. While the U.S. deals seem to have dried out, the U.K. ones are still live.

