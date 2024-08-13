Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Sony WH-1000XM4 drops to a new all-time low price of just $198

Neowin · with 0 comments

Sony's iconic WH-1000XM series offers fantastic sound quality and rich features for those preferring overhead headphones over traditional earbuds. Usually, this lineup is pretty expensive, but today, you can get the fourth-generation, the WH-1000XM4, for only $198, which is 43% off the $348 MSRP.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones

With the WH-1000XM4, you get headphones with a quirky name, great sound, one of the best noise cancellation (for both playback and calls) with the ability to control ambient sound, and comfortable ergonomics. Besides, Sony promises up to 30 hours of playback on a single charge and up to 5 hours of work from just 10 minutes of charging via a USB-C port.

You can connect the headphones to two devices simultaneously and switch between them whenever you receive a call. The WH-1000XM4 lets you control music, change volume, invoke a digital assistant, or answer phone calls with built-in touch sensor controls on both earcups.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 is available in three colors: Black, Blue, and Silver. All three variants are now at their lowest price. With each variant, you get a carry case and a cable, so there is no need for extra purchases.

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.
Get Amazon Prime (or SNAP at 50% off), Audible Plus or Kindle Unlimited, free for the first 30 days.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.

Report a problem with article
proton duo
Next Article

Proton launches new Proton Duo plan for couples with access to email, VPN, storage, and more

AMD logo on a chip
Previous Article

AMD Ryzen 5 5500X3D could be AMD's most affordable CPU with 3D V-Cache

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment