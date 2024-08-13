Sony WH-1000XM4 drops to a new all-time low price of just $198

Sony's iconic WH-1000XM series offers fantastic sound quality and rich features for those preferring overhead headphones over traditional earbuds. Usually, this lineup is pretty expensive, but today, you can get the fourth-generation, the WH-1000XM4, for only $198, which is 43% off the $348 MSRP.

With the WH-1000XM4, you get headphones with a quirky name, great sound, one of the best noise cancellation (for both playback and calls) with the ability to control ambient sound, and comfortable ergonomics. Besides, Sony promises up to 30 hours of playback on a single charge and up to 5 hours of work from just 10 minutes of charging via a USB-C port.

You can connect the headphones to two devices simultaneously and switch between them whenever you receive a call. The WH-1000XM4 lets you control music, change volume, invoke a digital assistant, or answer phone calls with built-in touch sensor controls on both earcups.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 is available in three colors: Black, Blue, and Silver. All three variants are now at their lowest price. With each variant, you get a carry case and a cable, so there is no need for extra purchases.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.