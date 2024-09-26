Surface Laptop 7 is now $200 off on Amazon

Microsoft has slashed the price of a couple of Surface Laptop 7 configurations, allowing everyone to save quite a lot of money on its Copilot+ PC with 1TB of storage. Right now, you can save $200 on both 13.8 and 15-inch Surface Laptop 7 models with the 12-core Snapdragon X Elite processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD.

Like every other Surface computer, the Surface Laptop 7 is touchscreen-enabled. Its 3:2 display has a resolution of 2304 x 1536 pixels in the 13.8-inch model and 2496 x 1664 pixels in the 15-inch model. All models have a 120Hz display and support Dolby Vision IQ.

Besides offering good performance, the Snapdragon X Elite processor offers great energy efficiency. This computer can stay alive for up to 20 hours on a single charge, which is more than enough for one day of use without recharging (your mileage may vary depending on workloads).

Connectivity-wise, the Surface Laptop 7 has two USB-C ports, one Type-A, an audio jack, and a Surface Connect. Other features of this computer include a large haptic trackpad, a backlit keyboard, and additional software features powered by the laptop's Neural Processing Unit.

