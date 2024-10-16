TECH_BARGAINS 10/16: Refurbished iPhone 14, Quad-band Wi-Fi 7 Mesh, AMD RX 7600, more

Today, you can get a SanDisk 22TB G-Drive that is rugged and powered by Thunderbolt 3 with speeds going up to as high as 260MB/s, TP-Link Quad-band Wi-Fi 7 Mesh, a couple of premium Garmin smartwatches, the AMD Radeon RX 7600 for one of its best prices, a refurbished Apple iPhone 14, and more.
The full list of featured deals is given below:
SanDisk Professional 22TB G-Drive Project - External HDD, Thunderbolt 3, USB (10Gbps), 7200RPM Ultrastar Hard Drive, Up to 260MB/s Read - SDPHG1H-022T-NBAAD: $694.00 (Amazon US)
Transcend TS128GSDC500S-E 128GB SDHC Class 10 UHS-I U3 V30 MLC Memory Card: $45.90 (Amazon US)
Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB 64GB (4x16GB) DDR4 3600 (PC4-28800) C16 1.35V Desktop Memory - Black: $212.99 (Amazon US)
CORSAIR Vengeance DDR5 RAM 32GB (2x16GB) 6000 CL36 Intel XMP iCUE Compatible Computer Memory - White (CMK32GX5M2D6000C36W): $104.36 (Amazon US)
Dell OptiPlex 7000 7010 Desktop Computer - Intel Core i7 13th Gen i7-13700T Hexadeca-core (16 Core) 1.40 GHz - 16 GB RAM DDR5 SDRAM - 256 GB M.2 PCI Express NVMe SSD - Black: $794.07 (Amazon US)
PowerColor Hellhound AMD Radeon RX 7600 Gaming Graphics Card: $243.59 (Amazon US)
Kensington SD4850P USB-C Docking Station for Dell, HP, Lenovo, Surface, PixelBook, Pixel Slate- Dual 4K Video, 100W PD (K34115NA): $166.59 (Amazon US)
TP-Link Deco BE33000 Quad-Band WiFi 7 Mesh System (Deco BE95) for Whole Home Coverage up to 7800 Sq.Ft with AI-Driven Smart Antennas, 10G Multi-Gig Ethernet ports, Replaces Router and Extender(2-pack): $799.99 (Amazon US)
500 Feet Cat7 Bulk Ethernet 23AWG Cable Solid & Shielded (S/FTP) CMR Riser (Blue) with 20 pcs of Shielded Modular Connectors (TR4-580SRBL-KIT): $235.36 (Amazon US)
ASUS TUF Gaming 34” Ultra-Wide Curved Monitor (VG34VQ3B) – 21:9 QHD (3440x1440), 180Hz, 1ms, Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync, FreeSync Premium, Speaker, 90% DCI-P3, DisplayWidget Center, 3 yr Warranty: $229.00 (Amazon US)
AOPEN by Acer 32SA2Q Abi 31.5" FHD 1920 x 1080 Zero-Frame IPS Gaming Office Monitor | AMD FreeSync Technology | Ultra-Thin Stylish Design | 75Hz | HDR 10 | 1ms TVR | Tilt | HDMI & VGA Ports: $145.49 (Amazon US)
Hisense 40-Inch Class A4 Series FHD 1080p Smart Roku TV with Alexa Compatibility (40A4NR, 2024 Model) - Dolby Audio, Slim Bezel Design, Google Assistant: $149.99 (Amazon US)
ASUS Vivobook S 14 OLED Laptop, AMD Ryzen AI 9, 24GB, 512GB SSD, Neutral Black, M5406WA-DS76: $1110.18 (Amazon US)
Dell Inspiron 15 3511 Laptop - 15.6-inch (1920x1080) FHD Touch Display, Core i7-1165G7, 16GB DDR4 RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 1-Year Mail in Service - Black: $412.48 (Amazon US)
ASUS 15.6” Vivobook Go Laptop, Intel Celeron N4500, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Windows 11 in S Mode, Star Black, L510KA-ES04: $179.99 (Amazon US)
ASUS 2024 Vivobook Go 11.6” HD Laptop, Intel Celeron N4500, Intel Graphics, 4GB, 128GB, Windows 11 Home in S Mode, Star Black, L210KA-ES04: $167.99 (Amazon US)
Apple iPhone 14, 128GB, Purple - Unlocked (Renewed): $435.91 (Amazon US)
Garmin Descent™ Mk3i, Dive Computer and Multisport GPS Smartwatch, Air Integration, Black Titanium: $1530.19 (Amazon US)
- Garmin epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition, 51mm, High Performance Smartwatch, Advanced Training Technology, Built-in Flashlight, Black: $799.00 (Amazon US)
SAMSUNG Galaxy Ring, AI Smart Ring, Size First w/Sizing Kit, No App Subscription, Fitness Monitor, Sleep Tracker, Up to 7-Day Battery, Size 6, Titanium Silver [US Version, 1Yr Manufacturer Warranty]: $335.99 (Amazon US)
Sigma 135mm F1.8 Art DG HSM for Sony E: $1029.95 (Amazon US)
iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum with Roomba s Series Replenishment Kit: $585.76 (Amazon US)
