TECH_BARGAINS 10/18: Apple iPad Pro M4, Microsoft Surface 2024 365 Personal combo, and more

Early Black Friday 2024 sales have already hit with Nakamichi being one of the first to officially announce it with its Dragon 11.4.6 and the Shockwafe 9.2.4 soundbar systems. Aside from those, you can can also check APC's 1500VA Smart UPS, Microsoft's Surface Laptop 2024 that comes bundled with 365 personal, Apple iPad Pro deals, and more.
The full list of featured deals is as follows:
-
APC Smart-UPS 1500VA Lithium Ion UPS, SMTL1500RM3UCNC, Short Depth, Pure Sine Wave Rack Mount UPS with Network Card: $2069.65 (Amazon US)
-
Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024), Windows 11 Copilot+ PC, 15" Touchscreen Display, Snapdragon X Elite (12 core), 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD Storage, Black + M365 personal 12 month 1 person: $1469.98 (Amazon US)
-
Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop | Intel Core i7-13620H Processor | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU | 15.6" FHD IPS 144Hz Display | 16GB DDR5 | 512GB Gen 4 SSD | WiFi 6 | Backlit KB | ANV15-51-73B9: $799.99 (Amazon US)
-
HP Chromebook 360 14a 2-in-1 Laptop, Intel Celeron Processor, 4 GB RAM, 32 GB eMMC, 14” HD (1366 x 768) Chrome OS, Webcam & Dual Mics, Work & Play with Long Battery Life (14a-ca0060nr, 2021): $262.43 (Amazon US)
-
Dell OptiPlex 7000 7010 Desktop Computer - Intel Core i7 13th Gen i7-13700T Hexadeca-core (16 Core) 1.40 GHz - 16 GB RAM DDR5 SDRAM - 256 GB M.2 PCI Express NVMe SSD - Black: $714.66 (Amazon US)
-
Thermaltake Tower 200 Mini-ITX Computer Case; 2x140mm Pre-Installed CT140 Fans; Supports GPU Length Up to 380mm; CA-1X9-00SCWN-00; Racing Green; 3 Year Warranty: $109.82 (Amazon US)
-
Corsair Airflow Mini PC Case - Steel Mesh Panels - Three-Slot GPU Support - Optimized Cooling - Modern I/O - Black: $79.99 (Amazon US)
-
CORSAIR Vengeance RGB RT 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4 3600 (PC4-28800) C16 1.35V Desktop Memory: $49.99 (Amazon US)
-
Apple iPad Pro 11-Inch (M4): Ultra Retina XDR Display - Nano-Texture Glass, 2TB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera/12MP Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular with eSIM — Silver with AppleCare+ (2 Years): $2273.00 (Amazon US)
-
Apple iPad Pro 11-Inch (M4): Built for Apple Intelligence, Ultra Retina XDR Display - Nano-Texture Glass, 2TB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular, Face ID — Silver: $2124.00 (Amazon US)
-
Apple iPhone 15 Pro, 256GB, White Titanium - Unlocked (Renewed Premium): $842.45 (Refurbish Premium) (Amazon US)
-
Apple iPhone 13, 256GB, Pink - Unlocked (Renewed): $433.60 (Refurbished Premium) (Amazon US)
-
Citizen CZ Smart PQ2 41MM Unisex Smartwatch with YouQ App with IBM Watson® AI and NASA research, Wear OS by Google, HR, GPS, Fitness Tracker, Amazon Alexa™, iPhone Android Compatible, IPX6 Rating: $145.99 (Amazon US)
This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.
Get Amazon Prime (or SNAP at 50% off), Audible Plus or Kindle Unlimited, free for the first 30 days.
Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.
As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.
0 Comments - Add comment