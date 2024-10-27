TECH_BARGAINS 10/27: SanDisk rugged 4TB hard disk, Apple iPad Air 1TB, 512GB, and much more

Early Black Friday 2024 sales have already hit, with Nakamichi being one of the first to officially announce it with its Dragon 11.4.6, Shockwafe 9.2.4, and Shockwafe 7.2.4 and 7.1.4 soundbar systems.
Aside from those, you can also check out several Apple iPad Air discounts across almost all variants ranging from 1TB down to 128GB, be it a 13-inch or an 11-inch, a rugged SanDisk 4TB external HDD, and many more in today's TECH_BARGAINS. The full list of featured deals is given below:
-
SanDisk Professional 4TB G-Drive ArmorATD - Rugged, Durable Portable External Hard Drive HDD, USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 1 - SDPH81G-004T-GBA1D: $131.48 (Amazon US)
-
128GB 5-Pack Ultra USB 3.0 Flash Drive (5x128GB) - SDCZ48-128G-B5CT, Black: $45.42 (Amazon US)
-
Acer Aspire 5 A515-57-55BX Slim Laptop | 15.6" Full HD IPS Display | Intel Core i5-12450H | 8GB DDR4 | 512GB PCIe Gen4 SSD | 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 | Thunderbolt 4 | Fingerprint Reader | Windows 11 Home: $389.99 (Amazon US)
-
Dell Latitude 5000 5430 14" Chromebook - Intel Core i5 12th Gen i5-1235U Deca-core (10 Core) 3.30 GHz - 8 GB Total RAM - 256 GB SSD - Titan Gray: $682.22 (Amazon US)
-
Intel Core i9-12900KS LGA 1700 3.40GHz Alder Lake 30MB Cache Desktop Processor Boxed: $361.00 (Amazon US)
-
MSI MAG X670E Tomahawk Wi-Fi Gaming Motherboard (AMD Ryzen 9000/8000/7000 Series Processors, AM5, DDR5, PCIe 5.0, SATA 6Gb/s, M.2, USB 3.2 Gen 2, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, 2.5Gbps LAN, HDMI/DP, ATX): $230.88 (Amazon US)
-
Crucial RAM 32GB DDR5-5600 CL 46 Desktop Memory CT32G56C46U5: $89.44 (Amazon US)
-
Thermaltake Graphite 360 Gaming PC (AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, RTX 3060, 16GB RGB 3200Mhz DDR4 ToughRAM RGB Memory, 1TB NVMe M.2, Wi-Fi, Win 10 Home) Gaming Desktop Computer S1BK-B550-G36-LCS, Black: $799.99 (Amazon US)
-
ASUS VY279HE-W 27” 1080P Monitor - White, Full HD, 75Hz, IPS, Adaptive-Sync/FreeSync, Eye Care Plus, Color Augmentation, Rest Reminder, HDMI, VGA, Frameless, VESA Wall Mountable: $91.71 (Amazon US)
-
LG 65-Inch Class OLED evo C4 Series Smart TV 4K Processor Flat Screen with Magic Remote AI-Powered with Alexa Built-in (OLED65C4PUA, 2024): $1424.00 (Amazon US)
-
Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M2): Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 1TB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Gray: $1344.00 (Amazon US)
-
Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M2): Liquid Retina Display, 512GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera/12MP Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular with eSIM, All-Day Battery Life — Blue With AppleCare+ (2 Years): $1233.99 (Amazon US)
-
Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M2): Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Starlight: $949.99 (Amazon US)
-
Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M2): Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Gray: $799.99 (Amazon US)
-
Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M2): Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera/12MP Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, All-Day Battery Life — Purple With AppleCare+ (2 Years): $783.99 (Amazon US)
-
Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2): Liquid Retina Display, 1TB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera/12MP Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular with eSIM, All-Day Battery Life — Space Gray With AppleCare+ (2 Years): $1218.99 (Amazon US)
-
Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2): Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 1TB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life: $1149.99 (Amazon US)
-
Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2): Liquid Retina Display, 512GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera/12MP Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue With AppleCare+ (2 Years): $868.99 (Amazon US)
-
Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2): Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 512GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life: $799.99 (Amazon US)
-
Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2): Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera/12MP Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular with eSIM, Touch ID, All-Day Battery — Blue With AppleCare+ (2 Years): $818.99 (Amazon US)
-
Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2): Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue: $749.99 (Amazon US)
-
Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2): Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue: $599.00 (Amazon US)
- Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2): Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera/12MP Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular with eSIM, All-Day Battery Life — Space Gray With AppleCare+ (2 Years): $718.99 (Amazon US)
-
Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2): Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Starlight: $499.99 (Amazon US)
-
Apple iPhone 14 Pro, 512GB, Space Black - Unlocked (Renewed): $694.74 (Refurbished Excellent) (Amazon US)
-
Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS + Cellular 42mm case] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminium Case with Blue Cloud Sport Loop. Fitness Tracker, ECG App, Always-On Retina Display, Carbon Neutral: $479.36 (Amazon US)
-
ASUS W-iFi 6 AX1800 USB Wi-Fi Adapter (USB-AX56) - Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 Client, 2x2 Support, Gaming & Streaming, Plug-and-Play, WPA3 Network Security, MU-MIMO, Beamforming, Black: $58.27 (Amazon US)
-
Sigma 17mm F4.0 DG DN for L-Mount Black: $547.55 (Amazon US)
-
Fujifilm MHG-XT5 Metal Hand Grip: $124.00 (Amazon US)
-
KODAK PIXPRO FZ55-BL 16MP Digital Camera 5X Optical Zoom 28mm Wide Angle 1080P Full HD Video 2.7" LCD Vlogging Camera (Blue): $88.00 (Amazon US)
-
Beats Studio Pro in Black with Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter: $184.98 (Amazon US)
-
Beats Studio Buds + in Black with Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter: $144.98 (Amazon US)
-
Klipsch The Austin Portable Bluetooth Speaker with a 1.5" Full Range Driver, IP67 dust and Waterproof Rating, 12 Hours of Playtime for a Premium Live Concert Experience: $68.00 (Amazon US)
-
JBL Go 4 - Ultra-Portable, Waterproof and Dustproof Bluetooth Speaker, Big Pro Sound with Punchy bass, 7-Hour Built-in Battery, Made in Part with Recycled Materials (Black): $38.00 (Amazon US)
-
Skullcandy Terrain Mini Wireless Bluetooth Speaker - IPX7 Waterproof Portable with Dual Custom Passive Radiators, 14-Hour Battery, Nylon Wrist Wrap, & True Stereo: $21.88 (Amazon US)
-
Ring Battery Doorbell Plus with Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): $149.98 (Amazon US)
