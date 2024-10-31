TECH_BARGAINS 10/31: AMD Ryzen 9950X/9900X 16 and 12-core CPUs and more

Early Black Friday 2024 sales have already hit, with Nakamichi being one of the first to officially announce it with its Dragon 11.4.6, Shockwafe 9.2.4, and Shockwafe 7.2.4 and 7.1.4 soundbar systems.
Aside from those, you can also check out AMD's Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series desktop CPUs and many more in today's TECH_BARGAINS (also, check out the previous edition as several of the discounts still apply.). The full list of featured deals is given below:
QNAP 10-Port 10GbE Half-Width Rackmount Layer 2 Managed Switch with 2 x 10GbE SFP+, 2 x 10NBASE-T RJ45, and 6 x 2.5GbE RJ45 Ports (QSW-M2106R-2S2T-US): $399.00 (Amazon US)
ASRock Rack GENOAD8X-2T/BCM EEB Server Motherboard Single Socket SP5 (LGA 6096) AMD EPYC™ 9004 Series Processors 7 PCIe5.0x16 Dual 10G LAN: $995.00 (Amazon US)
Synology RAM DDR4 ECC Unbuffered SODIMM 4GB (D4ES02-4G): $80.99 (Amazon US)
AMD Ryzen™ 9 9950X 16-Core, 32-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor 100-100001277WOF: $599.00 (Amazon US)
AMD Ryzen™ 9 9900X 12-Core, 24-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor 100-100000662WOF: $392.55 (Amazon US)
Corsair VENGEANCE LPX 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR4 DRAM 3600 CL18 AMD Ryzen Memory Kit - Black: $57.99 (Amazon US)
Lenovo ThinkStation P3 30HA001NUS Workstation - Intel Core i9 Tetracosa-core (24 Core) i9-13900 13th Gen 2 GHz - 32 GB DDR5 SDRAM RAM - 1 TB SSD - Windows 11 Pro - Mini-Tower: $2504.99 (Amazon US)
AOC C32G2 32" Curved Frameless Gaming Monitor FHD, 1500R Curved VA, 1ms, 165Hz, FreeSync, Height adjustable, 3-Year Zero Dead Pixel Policy, Black: $169.99 (Amazon US)
AOC 27B2H2 27” Frameless IPS Monitor, FHD 1920x1080, 100Hz, 101% sRGB, for Home and Office, HDMI x2, Low Blue Mode, VESA Compatible, Black: $89.99 (Amazon US)
Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024), Windows 11 Copilot+ PC, 15" Touchscreen Display, Snapdragon X Elite (12 core), 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD Storage, Black: $1968.99 (Amazon US)
Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6-2024 - Premium Laptop - Wi-Fi 7-14" WUXGA IPS Display - 32GB Memory - 1TB SSD Storage - Snapdragon® X Elite - Black: $1484.13 (Amazon US)
ASUS Vivobook S 14 OLED Laptop, AMD Ryzen AI 9, 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Neutral Black, M5406WA-DS76: $959.99 (Amazon US)
Lenovo L15 Portable Monitor, 15.6” Display, Full HD Resolution, IPS Panel, 250 nits Brightness, 60Hz Refresh Rate, USB-C Ports, Height-Adjustable Stand, Flicker-Free Technology, Grey: $164.74 (Amazon US)
Apple Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd and 4th Gen) - Arabic: $155.40 (Amazon US)
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, 1TB, Black Titanium - Unlocked (Renewed Premium):$1099.99 (Refurbished Excellent) (Amazon US)
Apple iPhone 14 Pro, 1TB, Silver - Unlocked (Renewed): $694.76 (Refurbished Excellent) (Amazon US)
Apple iPhone 14 Pro, 128GB, Silver - Unlocked (Renewed): $565.28 (Refurbished Excellent) (Amazon US)
Hisense 100-Inch Class U7 Series ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV (100U76N, 2024 Model) - QLED, Native 144Hz, Dolby Vision, Full Array Local Dimming, Game Mode Pro, Alexa Compatibility: $1799.99 (Amazon US)
SAMSUNG 85-Inch Class QLED 4K Q80D Series Quantum HDR+ Smart TV w/Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Lite, Direct Full Array, Motion Xcelerator, Alexa Built-in (QN85Q80D, 2024 Model): $1747.99 (Amazon US)
Hisense 85-Inch Class QD7 Series QLED 4K UHD Google Smart TV (85QD7N, 2024 Model) - QLED, Native 144Hz, Motion Rate 240, Direct Full Array, Game Mode Pro, Alexa Compatibility: $799.99 (Amazon US)
HyperX Cloud III Wireless – Gaming Headset for PC, PS5, PS4, up to 120-hour Battery, 2.4GHz Wireless, DTS Spatial Audio, 53mm Angled Drivers, Memory Foam, Durable Frame, 10mm Microphone, Black: $109.99 (Amazon US)
Panasonic LUMIX GH7 Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds Camera, 12-60mm F2.8-4.0 Lens, Enhanced Video Speed, Optimized Workflow from Shooting to Post-Production, Adobe Cloud Compatible, Real-Time LUT, DC-GH7LK: $2607.98 (Amazon US)
ART USBMix4 Four Channel Mixer/USB Audio Interface: $90.43 (Amazon US)
Behringer 904A VOLTAGE CONTROLLED LOW PASS FILTER Legendary Analog Low Pass VCF Module for Eurorack: $70.40 (Amazon US)
Boss WL-20L Guitar Wireless System: $160.70 (Amazon US)
SABRENT 4K HDMI Extender Over CAT6 (60 Meters / 200 feet) (DA-4KEX): $67.67 (Amazon US)
Dell Docking Station - 90 W - USB Type-C - Network (RJ-45) - HDMI - 1 x DisplayPort - DisplayPort - Gigabit Ethernet: $58.56 (Amazon US)
Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.
