TECH_BARGAINS 11/1: 4TB, 1TB Gen4 NVMe SSDs, Server rackmount cases, Samsung QLED, and more

Early Black Friday 2024 sales have already hit, with Nakamichi being one of the first to officially announce it with its Dragon 11.4.6, Shockwafe 9.2.4, and Shockwafe 7.2.4 and 7.1.4 soundbar systems.
Aside from those, you can also check out PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSDs, server rackmount cases, gaming monitors and TVs, and many more in today's TECH_BARGAINS (also, check out the previous edition as several of the discounts still apply.). The full list of featured deals is given below:
-
Kingston NV3 4TB M.2 2280 NVMe SSD | PCIe 4.0 Gen 4x4 | Up to 6000 MB/s | SNV3S/4000G: $266.99 (Amazon US)
-
Corsair MP600 Elite 1TB M.2 PCIe Gen4 x4 NVMe SSD – Optimized for PS5 – Included Heatsink – M.2 2280 – Up to 7,000MB/sec Sequential Read – High-Density 3D TLC NAND – White: $79.99 (Amazon US)
-
SilverStone 4U Rackmount Server Chassis with Enhanced Liquid Cooling Capability (RM44) and StarTech.com 8 Outlet Horizontal 1U Rack Mount PDU Power Strip (RKPW081915): $352.29 (Amazon US)
-
SilverStone Technology RM44 4U Rackmount Server Chassis with Enhanced Liquid Cooling Capability (up to 360mm Radiator), SST-RM44: $287.99 (Amazon US)
-
Rosewill 4U Server Chassis Rackmount Case | 15 3.5" HDD Bays | E-ATX Compatible | 6 Front 120mm Fans, 2 Rear 80mm Fans | 2X USB 3.0 | Front Panel Lock and Key | Silver/Black - RSV-L4500U: $219.99 (Amazon US)
-
SilverStone Technology SST-PS15B-RGB Micro-ATX Computer Case with Tempered Glass and 2 X RGB Front Intake Fans PS15B-RGB: $53.99 (Amazon US)
-
SilverStone Technology GD10B Home Theater Computer Case (HTPC) with Lockable Front Panel for ATX/Micro-ATX Motherboards GD10B-x: $117.00 (Amazon US)
-
FSP Mini ITX Solution/SFX 12V / Micro ATX 80 Plus Gold Certified 850W ATX 3.0 PCle 5.0 Full Modular Gaming Power Supply Series Group (SDA2-850-GEN5): $139.99 (Amazon US)
-
SilverStone Technology SST-SX700-LPT-USA 700W, SFX-L, Silent 120mm Fan with 036DBA, Fully Modular Cable Power Supply SX700-LPT-USA: $107.00 (Amazon US)
-
Team Group T-Force Vulcan Z TLZRD416G3200HC16CDC01 Memory Module 16 GB (2 X 8 GB) DDR4 3200 CL16: $28.49 (Amazon US)
-
Dell Inspiron 5645 Laptop - 16.0 16:10 FHD+ (1920 x 1200) Display, AMD Ryzen 7-8840U, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, AMD Radeon Graphics, Windows 11 Home, Onsite & Migrate Services - Midnight Blue: $699.98 (Amazon US)
-
OnePlus 12,12GB RAM+256GB, Dual-SIM, Unlocked Android Smartphone, Supports Fastest 50W Wireless Charging, with The Latest Mobile Processor, Advanced Hasselblad Camera, 5400 mAh Battery, 2024, Silky Black: $649.99 (Amazon US)
-
Apple iPhone 14 Pro, 1TB, Deep Purple - Unlocked (Renewed Premium): $848.60 (Refurbished Excellent) (Amazon US)
-
Apple iPhone 14, 256GB, Midnight - Unlocked (Renewed): $490.98 (Refurbished Excellent) (Amazon US)
-
Apple MagSafe Charger (2m) - Wireless Charger with Fast Charging Capability, Compatible with iPhone and AirPods: $35.00 (Amazon US)
-
SAMSUNG 75-Inch Class QLED 4K Q60D Series Quantum HDR Smart TV w/Object Tracking Sound Lite, Motion Xcelerator, Slim Design, Gaming Hub, Alexa Built-in (QN75Q60D, 2024 Model): $899.99 (Amazon US)
-
SAMSUNG 65” The Frame TV Customizable Bezel, Magnetic, Quick and Easy Installation, VG-SCFC65SGMZA, 2023, Sand Gold Metal: $267.95 (Amazon US)
-
GIGABYTE MO34WQC2-34" QD-OLED Curved Gaming Monitor - WQHD 3440x1440 - Curved - 240Hz - 0.03ms GTG - AMD FreeSync Premium Pro - Type C KVM - HDMI, DP, Type C - Height Adjustable - Black(MO34WQC2 SA): $899.99 (Amazon US)
-
HP E24u G4 FHD USB-C Monitor br>23.8", FHD 1920x1080, 250 nits, USB Type-C, DisplayPort1.2, USB-A(4), Language Selection, On-Screen Controls, Pivot Rotation, Single Power ON, Anti-Glare: $170.18 (Amazon US)
-
GIGABYTE GS27Q Advanced - 27" IPS Gaming Monitor - QHD 2560x1440-180Hz - 1ms MPRT - AMD FreeSync - HDMI, DP - Black (GS27Q A US): $173.49 (Amazon US)
-
Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 Wireless Earbuds (Anthracite Black), in-Ear Bluetooth Earphones with Qualcomm Chipset & aptX Lossless, Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds, 3 Built-in Mics, 15-Min Quick Charging: $377.40 (Amazon US)
-
SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds FE True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, Comfort and Secure in Ear Fit, Auto Switch Audio, Touch Control, Built-in Voice Assistant, White [US Version, 1Yr Manufacturer Warranty]: $59.99 (Amazon US)
-
Canon Ivy 2 Mini Photo Printer, Print from Compatible iOS & Android Devices, Sticky-Back Prints, Pure White: $79.00 (Amazon US)
-
Infinity 6.5" Marine Speakers (Qty 4) 2 Pairs of OEM Replacement Speakers w/ 50ft Wire (Chrome) 622MB: $154.40 (Amazon US)
-
LG XG2T XBOOM Go Wireless Speaker with Powerful Sound and up to 10 HRS of Battery: $45.95 (Amazon US)
-
Orange Crush Bass 100W Bass Guitar Combo Amp, Black: $558.19 (Amazon US)
-
WYZE 24/7 Recording DIY Home Security System, Indoor/Outdoor, AI Person Detection, Color Night Vision, Compatible with Alexa, Up to 7 Days of Rolling Security Footage, 2 Camera + 2 SD Card Kit: $76.42 (Amazon US)
-
Garmin Remote Control: $213.29 (Amazon US)
Get Amazon Prime (or SNAP at 50% off), Audible Plus or Kindle Unlimited, free for the first 30 days.
Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles and especially our TECH_BARGAINS column where we post some of the best daily deals to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.
As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.
0 Comments - Add comment