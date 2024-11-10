TECH_BARGAINS 11/10: Microsoft Surface Laptop 2024, Apple Macbook Pro, Samsung Odyssey, more

Early Black Friday 2024 sales have already hit, with Nakamichi being one of the first to officially announce it with its Dragon 11.4.6, Shockwafe 9.2.4, and Shockwafe 7.2.4 and 7.1.4 soundbar systems (Check the full list of recent audio deals here).
Aside from those, you can also consider Samsung Odyssey monitor, Microsoft Surface Laptop 2024, Apple Macbook Pro, and many more items in today's TECH_BARGAINS (also, check out the previous edition as several of the discounts still apply.). The full list of featured deals is given below:
Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 Pro, 14‑core CPU, 20‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, 48GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage; Silver: $2664.00 (Amazon US)
Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, Touch ID; Starlight: $1199.00 (Amazon US)
Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024), Windows 11 Copilot+ PC, 13.8" Touchscreen Display, Snapdragon X Elite (12 core), 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage, Sapphire: $1099.99 (Amazon US)
Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024), Windows 11 Copilot+ PC, 13.8" Touchscreen Display, Snapdragon X Plus (10 core), 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Platinum: $899.00 (Amazon US)
Acer Predator CG48 48" 4K OLED 3840x2160 Gaming Monitor | AMD FreeSync Premium | 138Hz Refresh | Up to 0.01ms | USB 3.2 (Type-C) Gen 2, Display Port 1.4, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 3 x HDMI 2.0, USB Hub 3.2 x 4: $730.96 (Amazon US)
SAMSUNG Odyssey G70B Series 32-Inch 4K UHD Gaming Monitor, IPS Panel, 144Hz, 1ms, HDR 400, G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro Compatible, Ultrawide Game View (LS32BG702ENXGO): $539.99 (Amazon US)
Acer Chromebox CXI3-i38GKM2 Mini PC, Intel Core i3-8130U Processor, 8GB DDR4 Memory, 64GB M.2 SSD, 802.11ac WiFi 5, USB Type-C, Chrome OS, Keyboard and Mouse Included: $298.77 (Amazon US)
Amazon Fire TV 40" 2-Series HD smart TV + 4-year protection plan: $179.99 (Amazon US)
Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M2): Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Starlight: $799.00 (Amazon US)
Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2): Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Purple: $749.00 (Amazon US)
Sony WF-1000XM5 The Best Truly Wireless Bluetooth Noise Canceling Earbuds Headphones, Smoky Pink: $228.00 (Amazon US)
Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e Over-Ear Headphones - Enhanced Noise Cancellation & Transparency Mode, Crystal-Clear Calls, Bluetooth, 30-Hour Playback, Cloud Grey: $249.43 (Amazon US)
Behringer NX3000D Power Amplifier with DSP: $298.00 (Amazon US)
Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse Lightsync RGB - Black Logitech G840 Extra Large Gaming Mouse Pad, Optimized for Gaming Sensors, Mac and PC Gaming Accessories: $110.98 (Amazon US)
Logitech G Logitech G502 X Wired Gaming Mouse - Black Powerplay Wireless Charging System for G502 Lightspeed, G703, G903 Lightspeed and PRO Wireless Gaming Mice: $142.48 (Amazon US)
Logitech G Powerplay Wireless Charging System - Black & 703 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse W/Hero 25K Sensor, PowerPlay Compatible, Lightsync RGB, Lightweight 95G+10G Optional, 100-25 - Black: $154.98 (Amazon US)
