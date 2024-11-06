TECH_BARGAINS 11/7: Check out list of today's best tech deals in our daily deals column

Early Black Friday 2024 sales have already hit, with Nakamichi being one of the first to officially announce it with its Dragon 11.4.6, Shockwafe 9.2.4, and Shockwafe 7.2.4 and 7.1.4 soundbar systems.
Aside from those, you can also check out a PCIe Gen5 NVMe SSD, Apple iMac, multiple mirrorless high-end cameras, and many more items in today's TECH_BARGAINS (also, check out the previous edition as several of the discounts still apply.). The full list of featured deals is given below:
PNY CS3150 1TB PCIe Gen5 x4 NVMe M.2 SSD with Dual Fan Black Heatsink – Microsoft DirectStorage Compatible – up to 11500 MB/s Read – M280CS3150HS-1TB-RB: $114.74 (Amazon US)
ASRock MB B650E Taichi R: $279.99 (Amazon US)
ASUS Republic of Gamers Swift PG279QM 27" 16:9 G-SYNC 240 Hz QHD HDR IPS Gaming Monitor: $419.99 (Amazon US)
HP Series 5 27 inch FHD Monitor, Full HD Display (1920 x 1080), IPS Panel, 99% sRGB, 1500:1 Contrast Ratio, 300 nits, Eye Ease with Eyesafe Certification, 527sa (2024): $159.99 (Amazon US)
Dell Inspiron 7730 All in One Desktop - 27-inch FHD Touchscreen Display, Intel Core 7-150U, 32GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce MX570A 2GB GDDR6, Windows 11 Pro, Onsite & Migrate Service - White: $1199.99 (Amazon US)
Apple 2023 iMac All-in-One Desktop Computer with M3 chip: 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 24-inch Retina Display, 8GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, Matching Accessories. Works with iPhone/iPad; Pink: $1129.00 (Amazon US)
Apple iPhone 15 Plus, 256GB, Pink - Unlocked (Renewed): $684.37 (Refurbished - Excellent) (Amazon US)
SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 7 40mm Bluetooth AI Smartwatch w/Energy Score, Wellness Tips, Heart Rate Tracking, Sleep Monitor, Fitness Tracker, 2024, Green [US Version, 1Yr Manufacturer Warranty]: $213.37 (Amazon US)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 10.9” 256GB WiFi Android Tablet, Large Display, Long Battery Life, Powerful Processor, S Pen, 8MP Camera, Lightweight Durable Design, Expandable Storage, US Version, 2023,Gray: $354.98 (Amazon US)
Apple 96W USB-C Power Adapter: $67.33 (Amazon US)
Dell Docking Station - 90 W - USB Type-C - Network (RJ-45) - HDMI - 1 x DisplayPorts - DisplayPort - Gigabit Ethernet: $43.75 (Amazon US)
Pyle Video Game Capture Card Device with Video Recorder, HDMI Output, Full HD 1080P Live Streaming, USB, SD, PC, DVD - PHDRCB48.6: $69.33 (Amazon US)
Jabra Elite 10 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds – Advanced Active Noise Cancelling with Dolby Atmos Surround Sound, All-Day Comfort, Multipoint, Crystal-Clear Calls – Gloss Black: $149.99 (Amazon US)
SAMSUNG HW-Q800B 5.1.2ch Soundbar w/Wireless Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Q Symphony, SpaceFit Sound, AirPlay 2, 2022 and Rear Speaker Kit - Wireless Dolby Atmos/DTS: X (SWA-9500S, 2021 Model): $745.98 (Amazon US)
Mackie CR4-X 4 inch Multimedia Monitors: $109.00 (Amazon US)
Panasonic LUMIX S5IIX Mirrorless Camera (DC-S5M2XBODY) with LUMIX S 24-105mm F4 Lens (S-R24105): $2857.94 (Amazon US)
Sony Alpha ZV-E1 Full-frame Interchangeable Lens Mirrorless Vlog Camera with 28-60mm Lens - Black Body: $2039.95 (Amazon US)
Panasonic LUMIX S5IIX Mirrorless Camera, 24.2MP Full Frame with Phase Hybrid AF, New Active I.S. Technology, 5.8K Pro-Res, RAW Over HDMI, IP Streaming - DC-S5M2XBODY Black: $1809.95 (Amazon US)
Sony FE 14mm F1.8 GM Full-Frame Large-Aperture Wide Angle Prime G Master Lens Black: $1279.95 (Amazon US)
X-Sense Smart Home Security System, Wireless Security System 5-Piece Set, Supports Mobile App Alerts, Compatible with Alexa, Includes 1 Base Station, 2 Door Sensors, 1 Motion Sensor, 1 Keypad, AS05: $49.99 + 20% off with coupon => $39.99 (Amazon US)
YABER V2 WiFi Mini Projector 7000L [Projector Screen Included] Full HD 1080P and 300" Supported, Portable Wireless Mirroring Projector for iOS/Android/TV Stick/PS4/PC Home & Outdoor (White): $202.64 (Amazon US)
Garmin 010-02087-00 AIS 800 Class B Transceiver: $786.19 (Amazon US)
