The 1TB Samsung 990 EVO SSD has hit a new low price of just $69.99

We reported a few weeks ago that makers of solid-state drives like Samsung had started increasing production of those products, and thus, we could see some price decreases in the near future. That appears to be actually happening, as we have seen a few SSDs go down to new low prices.

This week, the 1TB model of the Samsung 990 EVO internal SSD hit a new all-time low price of $69.99. That's a big $80 price cut, or a 53 percent discount, from its $149.99 MSRP.

For people with older PCs, getting a 1TB storage SSD could be a big upgrade. Read speeds for the Samsung 990 EVO go up to 5,000 MB per second while the write speeds head up to 4,200MB per second. The random speeds go up to 700K IOPS read and to 800K IOPS write.

This is a direct successor to the older Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD. Samsung says the 990 EVO includes 70 percent improved performance per watt over the 970 EVO Plus. It can also be installed on both PCIe 5.0 x2 and PCIe 4.0 x4 motherboards, although its performance won't reach its highest point if you put it in a PCIe 4.0 x4 PC.

Although we're bringing this Samsung-related news to you, please be aware that they have among the worst customer service track records of the major manufacturers.