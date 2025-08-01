The 65-inch Samsung U8000F UHD Smart TV has dropped to its all-time low price

Amazon is now offering the Samsung U8000F UHD Smart TV at its lowest price ever, making now an excellent time to upgrade your home entertainment setup (purchase link toward the end of the article).

This LED TV model boasts a native 3,840 × 2,160 (4K) resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the bonnet, the Crystal Processor 4K and Motion Xcelerator deliver AI upscaling for crisp detail and smoother on-screen motion. Furthermore, support for HDR10+ and HLG, along with Mega Contrast and Contrast Enhancer, provides deeper blacks and brighter highlights.

When it comes to the audio, it is managed by a 2-channel, 20W speaker system that features Object Tracking Sound Lite, which simulates three-dimensional audio movement, and Q-Symphony compatibility for pairing with Samsung soundbars.

Running on Tizen, the Smart TV offers built-in Bixby voice control along with compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant. Moreover, pre-loaded apps include Samsung TV Plus, Samsung Health, Daily+, and Workout Tracker, while features like Mobile-to-TV mirroring, Sound Mirroring, Wireless TV On and Apple AirPlay 2 support simplify connectivity.

In addition, gamers benefit from Auto Low-Latency Mode (ALLM), Variable Refresh Rate, HGiG certification as well as access to Samsung’s Gaming Hub in select regions. Finally, connectivity options include three HDMI 2.0 ports (4K @ 60Hz), one USB-A port, an eARC/ARC-capable HDMI, Wi-Fi 5, Gigabit Ethernet, and Bluetooth 5.3 for a wide range of wired and wireless peripherals.

65-inch Samsung Crystal UHD U8000F 4K Smart TV (2025 Model): $428 (Amazon US)

