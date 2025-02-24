The AOC CQ27G4H curved gaming monitor is now cheap after 31% discount

The 27-inch AOC CQ27G4H gaming monitor has reached its lowest-ever price on Amazon. There are several versions in this line of monitors, but the one in question has a QHD Curved display and a 180 Hz refresh rate. Thanks to a large 31% discount, this monitor can be nabbed for just $169.99, as opposed to $246.89 (purchase link towards the end of the article).

The curvature on this monitor is 1500R, according to AOC, this enhances your viewing comfort and gives you a wide and immersive field of view. Gamers also get a better experience with the 180 Hz refresh rates and rapid 0.5ms response time, which reduces input lag.

Supporting the curved display and the decent refresh rate is vibrant colors and contrast via its high dynamic contrast ratio and HDR support. AOC says this gives you “vibrant visuals and deeper blacks in every scene.” Furthermore, and useful for those gaming for a long time, is the in-built eye care technology such as the monitor being flicker free and using blue-light reduction tech.

For those of you wondering about connectivity, this monitor includes DisplayPort 1.4, dual HDMI 2.0, earphone out, and VESA compatibility. One important point about the refresh rate is that the 180 Hz is only possible when connecting via DisplayPort. If you use HDMI, it will fall to 144 Hz.

This monitor has a solid 4.5 out of 5 stars based on over 11,000 reviews. It's shipped and sold direct from Amazon.com and if you need to return it you can return it or get a refund within 30 days.

Buy the AOC CQ27G4H 27-inch curved gaming monitor now for $169.99 (save 31%)

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.