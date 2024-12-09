The Apple AirPods 4 with ANC are 22% off now putting them at lowest price

If you're on the hunt for some newly released earphones at a discount then check out the Apple AirPods 4 with noise cancelation. These premium hearing devices would normally set you back $179 but thanks to a 22% discount, they're just $138.99.

These earphones are immensely popular with 10,000+ sales on Amazon in the past month. They're also marked as an Amazon Choice which reflects the great price and the excellent rating of 4.4/5 stars. If you buy now, you should get them before Christmas and they can be returned by January 15, 2025.

Powering these earphones is Apple's H2 processor. It delivers clearer calls with voice isolation and a hands-free way to interact with Siri. On a single charge, you can expect these earphones to last 5 hours or 4 hours when using Active Noise Cancelation (ANC). If you keep the case with you to charge them, then you can get 30 hours.

As small accessories, you can bet you'll lose these earphones around the house. Therefore, Apple's Find My service can help you find both earphones and the case. This feature is only on the ANC version we're showcasing.

To charge these AirPods, you will primarily use a USB-C connector, however, the ANC version also supports wireless charging with the Apple Watch charger or a Qi-certified charger. Additionally, both the case and the AirPods are IP54-rated dust, sweat, and water-resistant.

The ANC has several aspects to it. It can adjust based on your environment to filter out noise, there's a transparency mode so you can hear outside noises to cross the road safely, and so on, and with conversation awareness the noise cancelation will adjust so you can hear other people without removing the earphones.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles and especially our TECH_BARGAINS column where we post some of the best daily deals to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.