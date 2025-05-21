The excellent Sonos Move 2 bluetooth speaker is finally affordable with this deal

Bluetooth speakers, like soundbar products, have become quite popular in modern times. While soundbars are generally designed for home theatre purposes or as upgrades for TV speakers, Bluetooth speakers tend to be more useful for general music listening and for their portability.

If you are looking for one at the moment and have the budget to consider a high-end Bluetooth speaker, then take a look at the Sonos Move 2, which is currently on sale for its lowest ever price of $336 (purchase links towards the bottom of the article).

The Sonos Move 2 is a smart speaker for both indoor and outdoor use. The speaker is built with an IP56 rating, promising both decent dust and water resistance. Connectivity is offered through both Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3.

In terms of audio performance, the Move 2 packs dual angled tweeters alongside a midwoofer that claims to produce both vocals as well as "deep bass." You can also connect the speaker with the Sonos app and tweak and tune the frequency bands to your liking using the available Adjustable EQ (equalizer) option.

Powering all this is a trio of Class-D amplifiers although Sonos does not specify the power ratings of the Move 2. Speaking of power, the company claims that the Move 2's rechargeable 44Wh battery can deliver up to 24 hours of continuous playback. Charging can be done via a wireless charging base or a USB Power Delivery (USB-PD) adapter.

If you are wondering, yes, you can stereo pair two Move 2 speakers (pairing won't work between a Move 2 and a Move). It can also be connected with other Sonos products.

Get the Sonos Move 2 at the links below:

Sonos Move 2 - Black - Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker (Wi-Fi, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay 2): $336.00 (Amazon US) (MSRP: $449) ($113 or ~25% off)

Sonos Move 2 - White - Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker (Wi-Fi, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay 2): $336.00 (Amazon US) (MSRP: $449) ($113 or ~25% off)

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.