The Lenovo Legion Go is down to its lowest price at $200 off

Amazon US is currently offering the Lenovo Legion Go handheld gaming PC at a $200 discount off its original MSRP. The Lenovo Legion Go is powered by the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor. It also features integrated AMD RDNA 3 Radeon Graphics.

Its 8.8-inch WQXGA touchscreen display claims to offer clear visuals, "enhancing your gaming experience." It further comes with an "integrated high-resolution camera" for video communication. The dual stereo speakers produce audio with defined highs and lows, providing an immersive sound experience. Furthermore, the customisable gamepad has 24 on-gamepad controls for precise gameplay.

The device includes two USB4 40Gbps ports, allowing you to connect various peripherals and external devices. Additionally, with 16GB of high-speed LPDDR5 memory and 512GB of PCIe Gen 4 storage, the Legion Go offers ample space for games, media, and other files, while supporting rapid load times and efficient data access.

Weighing under 2 pounds, the Legion Go is lightweight and portable, making it easy to take on the go. Designed for accessibility and performance, this gaming device is designed to meet the needs of gamers looking for a powerful handheld option.

Lenovo Legion Go (8.8" 144Hz WQXGA Handheld Touchscreen Gaming PC AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme 16GB RAM 512GB SSD Shadow Black, 8APU1): $499 (Amazon US)

