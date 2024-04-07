The SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSD card has never been cheaper to buy; get it for just $87.74

We are seeing price drops lately in many microSD cards on the market, especially at the higher end storage levels. That is definitely the case for the SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSD card, which has never been cheaper to buy than right now at Amazon.

At the moment, the SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSD card is priced at $87.74. That's not only an all-time low price for this microSD card, but also $9.70 off its normal $97.44 MSRP.

The SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSD card works at speeds of up to 190 MB per second (read) thanks to the company's own QuickFlow Technology. It allows the card to have higher read speeds beyond the standard UHS-1 speeds of 104 MB per second. As for the write speeds, SanDisk promises up to 130 MB per second.

The card does require being used with compatible devices that can use those higher speeds, like the SanDisk Professional card reader (sold separately).

The SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSD is also A2-rated, which means it can launch and run apps directly on the card with a minimal 4,000 IOPS (read) and 2,000 IOPS (write). It also has a V30 rating, which means it can handle a video capture rate of 30 MB per second.

This microSD card also comes with an SD card adapter. That allows it to be used on devices with SD card slots, including many stand-alone digital cameras.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.