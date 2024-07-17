The SanDisk 256GB Ultra Luxe is just $20.89 for Prime members, that's its lowest price

If you're looking for a ultra-portable storage device with 256GB of space, then check out the SanDisk 256GB Ultra Luxe for just $20.89 if you're a Prime member or $21.99 if you're not. This USB drive have a list price of $32.99 so you'll be getting 37% off. If you don't have Prime and want it for this deal then grab a 30-day free trial.

Here is an outline of the features of this USB drive:

Easily transfer files across your USB Type-C devices.

A luxurious metal enclosure lets you carry up to 256GB of files in style. (1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage capacity less.)

Quickly move and access your files at read speeds of up to 400MB/s with USB 3.2 Gen 1 performance. (1MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.)

As a small gadget, it's going to be something you'll carry around with you, most likely. To ensure that it lasts a long time, SanDisk has encased the USB drive in metal and opted for a smooth retracting connector to avoid wear and tear. It also includes a keyring hole so you don't lose it as easily.

This USB drive has 109 ratings scoring an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's also an Amazon Choice meaning it has good reviews, a good price, and is ready to ship. Amazon.com is responsible for shipping and selling the USB drive. If you have any problems with it you can return, refund, or replace it within 30 days.

