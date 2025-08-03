This Dell Alienware 27-inch QD-OLED 4K 240Hz Dolby Vision gaming monitor is cheap

If you are in the market for a top-notch gaming monitor for less than $700, then Dell is offering its Alienware 27-inch 240 Hz model for a great price. The monitor comes with AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro (it is also Nvidia G-SYNC Compatible), Dolby Vision support, and more (purchase link under the specs table down below).
Since this is a 4K screen in a 27-inch display estate, you will get very good pixel density and as such, the details on screen will be sharp and clear. Plus it is QD-OLED (quantum dot OLED), and thus contrast and colors should be very fine to look at.
The technical specifications of the Dell Alienware monitor are given below:
|Spec
|Detail
|Pixel Density
|166 PPI
|HDR Certification
|VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400, Dolby Vision™
|Maximum Refresh Rate
|240 Hz
|Response Time
|0.03 ms (GTG)
|Brightness (Typical)
|250 cd/m²
|Brightness (HDR Peak)
|1000 cd/m²
|Dynamic Contrast Ratio
|1,500,000 : 1
|Color Supported
|1.07 billion
|Color Gamut
|DCI-P3 99% (CIE 1976)
|DisplayPort
|1 × DisplayPort 1.4 (HDCP 1.4 & 2.3; up to 4K@240 Hz, DSC, HDR)
|HDMI
|2 × HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 1.4 & 2.3; up to 4K@240 Hz, FRL, HDR, VRR; one port with eARC/ARC)
|USB Upstream
|1 × USB 5 Gbps Type-B
|USB Downstream
|3 × USB 5 Gbps Type-A
|USB-C Downstream
|1 × USB 5 Gbps Type-C (Power Delivery up to 15 W)
|Audio Line-Out
|None
|Height Adjustment
|110 mm
|Tilt
|–5° to 21°
|Swivel
|–20° to 20°
|Pivot
|–90° to 90°
|VESA Mount
|100 × 100 mm
Get the Dell Alienware monitor at the link below:
-
Alienware 27 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor AW2725Q: $675.84 (Sold and Shipped by Amazon US)
