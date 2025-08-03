This Dell Alienware 27-inch QD-OLED 4K 240Hz Dolby Vision gaming monitor is cheap

If you are in the market for a top-notch gaming monitor for less than $700, then Dell is offering its Alienware 27-inch 240 Hz model for a great price. The monitor comes with AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro (it is also Nvidia G-SYNC Compatible), Dolby Vision support, and more (purchase link under the specs table down below).

Since this is a 4K screen in a 27-inch display estate, you will get very good pixel density and as such, the details on screen will be sharp and clear. Plus it is QD-OLED (quantum dot OLED), and thus contrast and colors should be very fine to look at.

The technical specifications of the Dell Alienware monitor are given below:

Spec Detail Pixel Density 166 PPI HDR Certification VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400, Dolby Vision™ Maximum Refresh Rate 240 Hz Response Time 0.03 ms (GTG) Brightness (Typical) 250 cd/m² Brightness (HDR Peak) 1000 cd/m² Dynamic Contrast Ratio 1,500,000 : 1 Color Supported 1.07 billion Color Gamut DCI-P3 99% (CIE 1976) DisplayPort 1 × DisplayPort 1.4 (HDCP 1.4 & 2.3; up to 4K@240 Hz, DSC, HDR) HDMI 2 × HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 1.4 & 2.3; up to 4K@240 Hz, FRL, HDR, VRR; one port with eARC/ARC) USB Upstream 1 × USB 5 Gbps Type-B USB Downstream 3 × USB 5 Gbps Type-A USB-C Downstream 1 × USB 5 Gbps Type-C (Power Delivery up to 15 W) Audio Line-Out None Height Adjustment 110 mm Tilt –5° to 21° Swivel –20° to 20° Pivot –90° to 90° VESA Mount 100 × 100 mm

Get the Dell Alienware monitor at the link below:

Alienware 27 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor AW2725Q: $675.84 (Sold and Shipped by Amazon US)

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.