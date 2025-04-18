This Intel mini PC with 16 GB DDR4 RAM and 512 GB NVMe SSD is just over $150

Mini PCs can be quite convenient due to their size if you don't want a full-size desktop or a laptop/notebook. If you are looking for one and have a budget of around $150, then GMKtec has one for just $158 that you should consider (purchase link towards the end of the article).

The discounted model is the GMKtec NucBox G3 Plus that is powered by an Intel N150 Twin Lake processor. The N150 is a 4-core, 4-thread chip and so you can not expect it to perform like an i7 or a Ryzen 7. However, we have reviewed N150-based mini PCs in the past and have found that they do generally well for basic tasks. The integrated 24 EU Intel onboard graphics can handle most modern display tasks just fine. You can check this review of the Beelink EQ14 to get an idea.

What certainly helps the chip not get bogged down is also the 16 GB DDR4-3200 RAM and 512 GB M.2 2280 NVMe SSD, as I/O performance can play a big role in terms of user experience. The memory can be expanded to 32 GB since the 16 GB is on a single DIMM and channel. There is also an M.2 2242 SATA storage expansion slot available.

In terms of connectivity, the G3 Plus features Wi-Fi 6, 2.5 GbE, and Bluetooth version 5.2. It also packs two HDMI 2.0 ports and two USB 3.0 ports.

On the software side, the mini PC runs on Windows 11 Pro. Get the GMKtec NucBox G3 Plus at the link below:

GMKtec Mini PC N150, G3 Plus Intel Twin Lake N150 (3.4GHz), 16GB DDR4 RAM 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD, Desktop Computer 4K Dual HDMI/USB3.2/WiFi 6/BT5.2/2.5G RJ45: $194.88 (Amazon US)

GMKtec Mini PC, Intel Twin Lake N150 (Upgraded N100), 16GB DDR4 RAM 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD, Desktop Computer 4K Dual HDMI/USB3.2/WiFi 6/BT5.2/2.5GbE RJ45 for Office, Business: $168.99 + $11 off with coupon => $157.99 (Amazon US)

GMKtec Mini PC N150, G3 Plus Intel Twin Lake N150 (3.4GHz), 8GB DDR4 RAM 256GB PCIe M.2 SSD, Desktop Computer 4K Dual HDMI/USB3.2/WiFi 6/BT5.2/2.5G RJ45: $125.93 (Amazon US)

