Toshiba 20TB, 16TB, and 12TB X300 hard drives are now available at their lowest price

These days, you can find plenty of decent deals and special offers on various gadgets and PC components. Toshiba, for one, is offering its X300 Performance hard drive lineup with some sweet discounts, especially at the upper end of the capacity segment. Therefore, if you are looking for a very dense hard drive for your NAS or a computer, check out the following deals:

Every model in the X300 Performance lineup operates at 7,200 RPM and connects via a SATA 3 6GB/s cable. All three variants have 512MB of cache that speeds up data read and transfer. Toshiba also claims that its smart cache technology optimizes the use of cache to improve read/write speeds even further.

As for endurance, the drives are rated for up to 55TB/year of workload rate and a mean time to failure of up to 600,000 hours (smaller-size models have smaller ratings). Also, to ensure the safety of your data and the drive itself, all X300 Performance HDDs are equipped with shock sensors and ramp loading technology that parks read/write heads away from platters when the drive is not in use to prevent wear and damage.

