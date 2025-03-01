Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Toshiba 22TB N300 PRO NAS HDD is now available at new all-time low price

The 22TB Toshiba N300 Pro HDD

Toshiba has an enticing deal for those who want to upgrade their network-attached storage (NAS) or equip their PCs with an absolutely massive hard drive. The 22 TB HDD from the Toshiba N300 PRO lineup is now available at a new all-time low price: $389.99 with a 7% discount on Amazon.

Your business is growing, and Toshiba’s N300 Pro NAS Internal Hard Drive is ready to help you scale your NAS system up to 24 drive bays. Designed for enhanced workload and reliability, the N300 Pro hard drive delivers performance at your level to keep business moving.

The Toshiba N300 PRO NAS hard drive lineup consists of 3.5-inch hard drives with capacities from 4 TB to 22 TB. They operate at 7,200 RPM and feature up to 512 MB of cache. Toshiba aims them at medium and large-business network-attached storage with up to 24 bays. Toshiba optimized the drives for nonstop 24/7 operation to ensure data safety and reliability.

Speaking of reliability and peace of mind, these CMR (conventional magnetic recording) hard drives can handle up to 300 TB/year of workload and have a mean time to failure of up to 1.2 million hours. Each drive comes with a five-year limited warranty. Toshiba N300 PRO hard drives also feature additional tech for RAID environments, such as RV sensors for rotational vibration mitigation when mounted in large-sized racks.

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.
