Upgrade your home theatre with Polk XT60 XT30 XT20 and XT12 Dolby Atmos speaker deals

There is good news for those looking for Dolby Atmos soundbar systems, as Nakamichi, Polk Audio, among others, are still offering some of their best products at their lowest prices. For example, the Dragon 11.4.6 and the MagniFi Max AX SR 5.1.2 are still at $2800 and $630, respectively. You can check them out in this dedicated article.

However, some may prefer a separate AV receiver and speakers instead. For them, Klipsch is still having its R-800F at the lowest price. Meanwhile, the R-80SWi subwoofer is also at a decent price. Check them out here.

If you want some more options, Polk Audio's XT60 front tower (floorstanders), XT20 bookshelf rear/surround speakers, XT30 center speaker and XT12 12-inch subwoofer are at the lowest prices in the last six months, making them great deals that should not be overlooked (purchase links under the specs lists below).

Basically, with these, you can set up almost your entire Dolby Atmos home theatre or upgrade your existing ones. We say almost, as you will still need to get compatible height channel speakers.

The technical specs of the XT60, XT20, XT30 and XT12 are given below:

Polk Audio XT60 Tweeter: 1" Terylene Dome Tweeter

1" Terylene Dome Tweeter Woofer: 2x 6.5" Bi-laminate Dynamic Balance® Woofer

2x 6.5" Bi-laminate Dynamic Balance® Woofer Bass Radiators 2x 8" passive radiators

2x 8" passive radiators Frequency Response: 35 Hz to 40 kHz

35 Hz to 40 kHz Sensitivity: 89 dB SPL

89 dB SPL Impedance: 8 ohms / 4 ohms

8 ohms / 4 ohms Crossover frequency: 2700 Hz

2700 Hz Recommended amplification power per channel: 25-200 watts Polk Audio XT20 Tweeter: 1" Terylene Dome Tweeter

1" Terylene Dome Tweeter Woofer: 6.5" Bi-laminate Dynamic Balance® Woofer

6.5" Bi-laminate Dynamic Balance® Woofer Frequency Response: 48 Hz to 40 kHz

48 Hz to 40 kHz Sensitivity: 86 dB SPL

86 dB SPL Impedance: 8 ohms / 4 ohms

8 ohms / 4 ohms Crossover frequency: 2200 Hz

2200 Hz Recommended amplification power per channel: 30-150 watts Polk Audio XT30 Tweeter: 1" High-Resolution Dome Tweeter

1" High-Resolution Dome Tweeter Woofers: 2 x 5.25" Bi-laminate Paper Cone Woofers

2 x 5.25" Bi-laminate Paper Cone Woofers Frequency Response: 55 Hz to 40 kHz

55 Hz to 40 kHz Frequency Response (-3dB limits): 77Hz–26kHz

77Hz–26kHz Sensitivity: 89 dB SPL

89 dB SPL Impedance: 8 ohms / 4 ohms

8 ohms / 4 ohms Crossover frequency: 2500 Hz

2500 Hz Recommended amplification power per channel: 30-200 watts Polk Audio X12 Transducers 12" bi-laminate paper (foam surround)

12" bi-laminate paper (foam surround) Peak Power : 100W

: 100W Continous (RMS) : 50W

: 50W Low-Pass Crossover Freq : 80Hz–160/LFE

: 80Hz–160/LFE Frequency response: down to 24 Hz

Get the Polk Audio XT12 XT20 and XT30 at the links below:

