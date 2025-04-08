Upgrade your home theatre with Polk XT60 XT30 XT20 and XT12 Dolby Atmos speaker deals

There is good news for those looking for Dolby Atmos soundbar systems, as Nakamichi, Polk Audio, among others, are still offering some of their best products at their lowest prices. For example, the Dragon 11.4.6 and the MagniFi Max AX SR 5.1.2 are still at $2800 and $630, respectively. You can check them out in this dedicated article.
However, some may prefer a separate AV receiver and speakers instead. For them, Klipsch is still having its R-800F at the lowest price. Meanwhile, the R-80SWi subwoofer is also at a decent price. Check them out here.
If you want some more options, Polk Audio's XT60 front tower (floorstanders), XT20 bookshelf rear/surround speakers, XT30 center speaker and XT12 12-inch subwoofer are at the lowest prices in the last six months, making them great deals that should not be overlooked (purchase links under the specs lists below).
Basically, with these, you can set up almost your entire Dolby Atmos home theatre or upgrade your existing ones. We say almost, as you will still need to get compatible height channel speakers.
The technical specs of the XT60, XT20, XT30 and XT12 are given below:
Polk Audio XT60
- Tweeter: 1" Terylene Dome Tweeter
- Woofer: 2x 6.5" Bi-laminate Dynamic Balance® Woofer
- Bass Radiators 2x 8" passive radiators
- Frequency Response: 35 Hz to 40 kHz
- Sensitivity: 89 dB SPL
- Impedance: 8 ohms / 4 ohms
- Crossover frequency: 2700 Hz
- Recommended amplification power per channel: 25-200 watts
Polk Audio XT20
- Tweeter: 1" Terylene Dome Tweeter
- Woofer: 6.5" Bi-laminate Dynamic Balance® Woofer
- Frequency Response: 48 Hz to 40 kHz
- Sensitivity: 86 dB SPL
- Impedance: 8 ohms / 4 ohms
- Crossover frequency: 2200 Hz
- Recommended amplification power per channel: 30-150 watts
Polk Audio XT30
- Tweeter: 1" High-Resolution Dome Tweeter
- Woofers: 2 x 5.25" Bi-laminate Paper Cone Woofers
- Frequency Response: 55 Hz to 40 kHz
- Frequency Response (-3dB limits): 77Hz–26kHz
- Sensitivity: 89 dB SPL
- Impedance: 8 ohms / 4 ohms
- Crossover frequency: 2500 Hz
- Recommended amplification power per channel: 30-200 watts
Polk Audio X12
- Transducers 12" bi-laminate paper (foam surround)
- Peak Power: 100W
- Continous (RMS): 50W
- Low-Pass Crossover Freq: 80Hz–160/LFE
- Frequency response: down to 24 Hz
Get the Polk Audio XT12 XT20 and XT30 at the links below:
Polk Monitor XT60 Tower Speaker - Hi-Res Audio Certified, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X & Auro 3D Compatible, 1" Tweeter, 6.5" Dynamically Balanced Woofer, (2) 6.5" Passive Radiators (Single, Midnight Black): $159.00 (Amazon US)
Polk Monitor XT20 Pair of Bookshelf or Surround Speakers - Hi-Res Audio Certified, Dolby Atmos & DTS:X Compatible, 1" Terylene Tweeter & 6.5" Dynamically Balanced Woofer (Pair, Midnight Black): $199.00 (Amazon US) || $199.00 (Amazon US)
Polk Monitor XT30 Compact Center Channel Speaker - Hi-Res Audio Certified, Dolby Atmos & DTS:X Compatible, 1" Terylene Tweeter & Dual 5.25" Dynamically Balanced Woofer, Midnight Black: $119.00 (Amazon US) || $119.00 (Amazon US)
Polk Monitor XT12 Powered Sub - 12" Dynamic Balanced Woofer & 100W Class A/B Amplifier, Low-Resonance MDF Cabinet & Removable Grille, Dolby Atmos & DTS:X Compatible, Midnight Black: $279.00 (Amazon US) || $279.00 (Amazon US)
