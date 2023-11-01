Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Upgrade your NAS with Toshiba's 18TB, 16TB, 14TB, and 10TB X300 HDDs, now up to 55% off

Neowin · with 0 comments

A picture of a Toshiba X300 HDD

Although solid-state drives (SSD) are getting more popular each day, especially with modern games now including SSDs in their minimum hardware requirements, the good-old spinning disk remains the king of the hill if you need the best dollar-per-gigabyte ratio. Network-attached storage and servers still rely on HDDs, and you can get great high-capacity drives for a relatively cheap price. Toshiba, for example, lets you buy one or several of its X300 hard drives with discounts of up to 55%.

The Toshiba X300 hard disk drive lineup consists of high-capacity 3.5-inch Conventional Magnetic Recording HDDs (CMR) spinning at 7200 RPM with up to 512MB of cache. Capacities range from 4TB to 18TB, giving each user a perfect configuration. Here is how the manufacturer describes it:

The X300 3.5” internal hard drive is designed for your professional or gaming PC – delivering reliable, large capacity, incredibly high-performance storage, made possible by a number of advanced features, including an ultra-high 512 MB or 256 MB buffer. It even features improved positional accuracy for stable recording. The X300 is available in capacities of up to 18 TB – ideal for PC gamers, graphic designers, and other users with demanding storage requirements.

Besides offering high capacities for a low price, Toshiba's X300 HDDs include extra features to keep your data safe and operating noise at low levels. Upper-level models use helium-sealed design for reduced noise (rated for 20dB at idle), and built-in shock sensors ensure data safety when transporting.

A picture of a Toshiba X300 HDD

If you are looking for a high-end, high-capacity SSD, check out the 4TB Samsung 990 PRO SSD, still available with a massive 19% discount.

As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

Report a problem with article
New Microsoft Teams
Next Article

The classic Microsoft Teams app will auto update to the new app after March 31, 2024

start11 logo
Previous Article

Start11 v2 gets first update with new customization options

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment