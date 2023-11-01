Upgrade your NAS with Toshiba's 18TB, 16TB, 14TB, and 10TB X300 HDDs, now up to 55% off

Although solid-state drives (SSD) are getting more popular each day, especially with modern games now including SSDs in their minimum hardware requirements, the good-old spinning disk remains the king of the hill if you need the best dollar-per-gigabyte ratio. Network-attached storage and servers still rely on HDDs, and you can get great high-capacity drives for a relatively cheap price. Toshiba, for example, lets you buy one or several of its X300 hard drives with discounts of up to 55%.

The Toshiba X300 hard disk drive lineup consists of high-capacity 3.5-inch Conventional Magnetic Recording HDDs (CMR) spinning at 7200 RPM with up to 512MB of cache. Capacities range from 4TB to 18TB, giving each user a perfect configuration. Here is how the manufacturer describes it:

The X300 3.5” internal hard drive is designed for your professional or gaming PC – delivering reliable, large capacity, incredibly high-performance storage, made possible by a number of advanced features, including an ultra-high 512 MB or 256 MB buffer. It even features improved positional accuracy for stable recording. The X300 is available in capacities of up to 18 TB – ideal for PC gamers, graphic designers, and other users with demanding storage requirements.

Besides offering high capacities for a low price, Toshiba's X300 HDDs include extra features to keep your data safe and operating noise at low levels. Upper-level models use helium-sealed design for reduced noise (rated for 20dB at idle), and built-in shock sensors ensure data safety when transporting.

