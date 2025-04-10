Upgrade your NAS/Plex home server for $100 with WD 6TB Blue CMR hard disk deal

Western Digital (WD) is offering its Blue internal hard disk drive (HDD) 6TB variant for the lowest price again. The drive is available for $100 (purchase link under the specs list below), making it an excellent choice for upgrading your NAS (network-attached storage) or Plex or home media server.

What makes this model ideally suited for those tasks is that this is a CMR model. CMR or Conventional Magnetic Recording-based disks are well built for 24x7 operations which is typical of NAS or server-like setups.

WD also notes the presence of NoTouch Ramp Load technology on these drives, and as such the recording head should never touch the disk media, which can lead to significantly less wear for the head. They are also low in noise and power consumption.

Interestingly, there are two variants of the WD Blue 6TB model. One of them is SMR (shingled magnetic recording)-based and the other one is CMR. The discounted product we are talking about here is the WD60EZAX CMR variant.

The technical specs of the model are given below:

Capacity: 6TB

Form Factor: 3.5-Inch

Connector: SATA Interface

Transfer Rate: Up to 185MB/s

Disk Speed (RPM): 5400 RPM

Recording Technology: CMR (Conventional Magnetic Recording)

Cache Size: 256MB

Load/Unload cycle: 300,000

Operating Temperature: 0°C to 60°C

Non-Operating Temperature: -40°C to 70°C

Acoustics (dBA) Idle: 23 Seek (average): 27

Read/Write power consumption: up to 4.7 watts

Get the WD Blue 6TB CMR hard disk at the link below:

Western Digital 6TB WD Blue PC Internal Hard Drive HDD - 5400 RPM, SATA 6 Gb/s, 256 MB Cache, 3.5" - WD60EZAX: $99.99 (Amazon US)

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.