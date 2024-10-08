Vizio 43-inch 4K QLED HDR Smart TV now just $279.99 after 20% discount

The Vizio 43-Quantum 4K QLED HDR Smart TV with Dolby Vision is now available on Amazon for $279.99 thanks to a 20% discount down from $349.99. Given its middling size, it could easily fit in a living room or a bedroom.

Before we move on to the specs and features, it's worth mentioning that this TV is an Amazon Choice which means the price and ratings are great. It has a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars, suggesting customers like it a lot. There have also been 400 sales of this TV in the past month, displaying its popularity.

This Vizio TV uses Quantum dot technology that delivers over 1 billion hues of vibrant color, this should enable the TV to display more content exactly as it would look in real life. To further support this realism, the TV comes with Dolby Vision HDR that unlocks "a wide range of colors and details".

When you boot this Vizio TV, you'll come across Vizio Home which gives you quick access to built-in apps, free channels, and more. The live TV can be accessed via Vizio WatchFree+ which includes 300+ channels and 15,000+ on-demand titles.

If you lose the remote for your TV or run out of batteries, you can use the Vizio app on your phone to control the TV and find the content you want to watch. There is also the Viziogram app which allows you to send photos and videos from your phone straight to the TV so that you can get more immersed. It also integrates with Apple Home, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa devices.

In terms of ports, this Vizio TV includes 3 HDMI ports and 1 USB port. There is also digital audio out (SPDIF).

