WD_Black 1TB SN850X and SN770 NVMe Gen4 PCIe SSDs available at up to 31% discount

Currently, Amazon is offering huge discounts on WD_Black NVMe internal SSDs. Particularly, the 1TB SN850X NVMe SSD is selling for $109.99 after a discount of 31% on its original MSRP of $159.99. If you get your hands on this deal now, it will save you $50.

The Gen4 PCIe M.2 2280 NVMe SSD offers 7,300MB/s speeds for short load times. Additionally, the WD_Black Dashboard monitors the drive's health and automatically detects games to turn on Game Mode 2.0. It also comes with Predictive Loading, Overhead Balancing, and Adaptive Thermal Management features for an optimal gaming experience.

Alternatively, you can also check out the WD_Black 1TB SN770 SSD available at a discounted price of $89.99, down from its original MSRP of $129.99. This deal will save you $40 so, get your hands on it while the discounts last. You can also opt for the 2TB models as those are also selling at fantastic prices.

Moreover, there are other NVMe Gen4 SSD deals available on Amazon as well. Check out the options below:

