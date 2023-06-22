WD_Black internal SSDs are at their all-time low prices on Amazon right now

Prices for internal SSDs continue to drop across the board, making them more and more attractive for gaming PC owners who want to upgrade their storage and move away from old-fashioned hard drives.

Western Digital is one of the most well-known companies that sell gaming-branded SSD products under the WD_Black label. Right now, these high-end internal SSDs are at their all-time price lows on Amazon. You can get the 1TB WD_Black SN850X internal SSD for just $77.99, or $82 off its normal $159.99 MSRP. You can also get the 2TB version for just $134.99 when you apply a $5 digital coupon that's included on the Amazon listing. That's $165 off its usual $289.99 MSRP.

These SSDs have read and write speeds of up to 7,300 MB/s, and both also support Microsoft's DirectStorage tech which will help loading performance for future PC games that will support that technology. The included WD_Black Dashboard software will help monitor the SSD's health, and can be used to improve game performance via the software's Game Mode 2.0.

You can also save some money today on other WD_Black SSD products on Amazon today, including the older SN770 products.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.