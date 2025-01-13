Yamaha RX-A2A 7.2 4K AVR with Dolby Atmos/Vision, Cinema DSP, and more, is priced just $600

Yamaha, one of the leading audio gear makers out there, is selling its RX-A2A AVENTAGE AV Receiver (AVR) for just $600 but it may be for a limited time only (purchase link under the specs list below).

The RX-A2A packs popular features like Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support, as well as DTS:X. Alongside those, it also has Cinema DSP (digital signal processor) 3D.

While those are meant to enhance the movie-watching experience, this AVR also comes with a Compressed Music Enhancer DSP that claims to restore lost data in compressed audio formats like MP3. The AVR also features a high slew rate amplifier technology that should lead to lower distortions overall.

Aside from movies and music, it also supports gaming features like Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR).

Check out the key specs of the Yamaha RX-A2A AVENTAGE below:

Power Output: Rated Output Power (1kHz, 1ch driven): 125 W (8 ohms, 0.9% THD) Rated Output Power (20Hz-20kHz, 2ch driven):100 W (8 ohms, 0.06% THD) Maximum Effective Output Power (1kHz, 1ch driven): 150 W (8 ohms, 10% THD)

Connectivity: HDMI : 7 inputs / 1 output, HDMI eARC, HDMI Pass-through, HDMI Up-scaling, HDMI Up-conversion, Dolby Vision HDR 10+, VRR/ALLM Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, MusicCast Surround, USB Input, Network Port Digital Audio Input/Output (Optical, Coaxial) Analog Audio Input/Output, Phono Input, XLR Terminal Component Video Input/Output, Composite Video Input/Output Preout, Headphone Output



Get the Yamaha RX-A2A AVENTAGE 7.2 AVR at the link below:

YAMAHA RX-A2A AVENTAGE 7.2-Channel AV Receiver with MusicCast, Cinema DSP, Dolby Vision/Atmos, and more: $599.95 (Amazon US)

