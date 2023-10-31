You can buy the new Samsung Galaxy S23 FE phone and get a $100 Amazon gift card for free

Earlier in October, Samsung announced its new FE (Fan Edition) devices. That included the Galaxy S23 FE, the latest and most affordable model of the Galaxy S23 family of smartphones. Now that the phone is actually on sale, you can get the unlocked version of the phone with a nice extra on Amazon.

Right now, the Galaxy S23 FE is priced starting at $599.99 for the 128GB storage model. However, if you get it at Amazon, you will also get a $100 physical gift card from the retailer at no additional cost. You also get the same gift card for free when you buy the 256 GB storage option for $659.99.

The Galaxy S23 FE has a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Inside there's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, along with 8GB of RAM. It has three rear cameras, including a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera, along with a 10MP front-facing sensor.

The phone also has a 4,500 mAh battery, with support for wireless charging. It ships with Android 13 out of the box. It also has an IP68 water and dust resistance rating. Amazon also offers the phone in several color choices, including Mint, Cream, Graphite, and Purple. The $100 Amazon gift card will be mailed to you separately, and the amount will never expire.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US or Newegg US to find some other tech deals.

