You can get some great last minute holiday gifts for rock bottom prices of under $25

With just over a week to go before the big day arrives, many of you might be suffering from two big problems. One is that you still have not found the right gift to give some family members, co-workers, or friends. The other problem is that you don't have a ton of money to spend.

Don't worry; we have all been there. The good news is that there are big discounts on certain tech items this holiday shopping season that have brought their prices down to rock-bottom levels. Here are a few of those items you can get from Amazon for less than $25.

If you have a little more money to spend, you can also check our article on some last-minute tech gifts you can buy that are priced under $50 for a limited time.

Amazon Echo Pop Smart Speaker - $17.99 ($22 off MSRP)

The Echo Pop smart speaker is really great for a kid's bedroom, a small office, or any small room in the house. It can stream music, offer news updates, and do most anything its larger Echo speaker can do in a much smaller size. You can also get the Echo Pop Kids version for $22.99, with Disney Princess or Marvel art, and more features designed for kids and their parents with a set of parental controls.

Amazon Fire TV Stick - $24.99 ($15 off MSRP)

If you have a family member or friend that has an older or smaller 1080p TV, the Fire TV Stick is a perfect gift. They can stream tons of movies and TV shows from free and premium streaming services, and can even purchase digital movies and TV shows from the Amazon Prime Video store.

Anker 10,000 mAh portable charger for $15.39 ($6.60 with digital coupon)

Your family members or friends who are traveling a lot with their smartphone or tablet will appreciate getting this portable battery charger. It should give most smartphones on the market at least one extra full charge, and sometimes more than than, when plugging them into a wall power socket is not convenient.

TP-Link Wi-Fi Extender - $16.97 ($18.02 off MSRP)

If your family or friends have a big house, it's possible their wireless home network doesn't reach in every house. Buying one or even two of these Wi-Fi extenders can solve that problem as they can expand their network's reach by up to 1,200 extra square feet. It even has an Ethernet port for physical internet connections.

Tile Sticker Tracker - $19.99 ($10 off MSRP)

Do you have a friend who is constantly trying to find their smartphone, their TV remote, or some other item? Or maybe you are this "friend". The Tile Sticker tracker can be placed on one of these items and you can use the Tile app to make a ringing noise when it gets in Bluetooth range, or use the app to find its most recent location on a map.

PDP Wired Xbox and PC Game Controller - $16.19 ($11.80 off MSRP)

The price of this authorized Xbox controller may be low, but it has some nice features, including a way to change the button controls and reconfigure the triggers with its free PDP Control Hub App. You can even change the volume of your game with the D-pad.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals for the holiday season. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.