You can now save $600 on this LG 45-inch OLED gaming monitor at its lowest price ever

We have mentioned in the past that even big OLED gaming PC monitors can drop in price, sometimes drastically. That's certainly the case for the 45-inch LG Ultragear 45GR95QE-B ultrawide and curved gaming monitor. We have posted about this product in the past, and it just hit another new low price.

Right now, you can get this LG UlraGear 45-inch OLED curved ultrawide PC monitor for $1,099.99 at Amazon. That's the lowest price to date for this monitor, and it's also a huge $600 off its $1,699.99 MSRP.

The design of the monitor includes an almost borderless screen. The thin bezels mean that even though it has a big 45-inch screen, it does not take as much space on your desk.

The OLED display has a 3,440 x 1,440 resolution, along with a very fast 240 Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms response time. It has an ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio and supports both Nvidia G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium for fluid gameplay without any tearing or stuttering. Its 800R curvature will also offer a more immersive gaming experience.

However, the colors you can see with this OLED display are the big reason to get this monitor. You should get vivid colors and deep black when playing games or watching videos with this screen. It has a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio and support for DCI-P3 98.5% color gamut.

The monitor also has its own UltraGear Remote Control, so you can change its settings without having to use your PC. It has two HDMI ports, two USB ports, and a DisplayPort. There's also a headphone jack that, when you plug in your headset, supports DTS Headphone:X, which offers accurate spatialization and localization for your gaming audio.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.