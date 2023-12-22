You can still snap up this 49-inch Samsung monitor at close to its all time low price

While many of the high-end monitors have lost their low sales prices as the holiday shopping season ends, there are still a few good deals you can find. One of them will let you get a huge Samsung 49-inch monitor at a price that is very close to its all-time low.

The 49-inch Samsung Odyssey CRG curved ultrawide monitor is discounted down to $799.99 at Amazon. That's less than a dollar off its all-time low price, and it's also $400 less than its $1,199.99 MSRP.

The Samsung Odyssey CRG monitor has a resolution of 5,120 x 1,440, which means you are getting the equivalent of two 27-inch QHD displays. The monitor has an ultrawide aspect ratio of 32:9 and an 1800R curved screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz, which can also be switched to 60Hz. Its brightness peaks at 1,000 nits.

The monitor supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. That allows owners of AMD CPUs in their PCs to connect them to the monitor and experience less visual tearing while playing games. There is also a Game Mode that lets you quickly adjust contrast and color settings. You can also enable Low Input Lag Mode for faster response times when you play games, along with a way to create a crosshair onscreen for first-person shooter games.

The monitor also supports connecting two video sources so you can view them both side-by-side on the screen with the Picture-by-Picture mode.

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey CRG curved ultrawide monitor - $799.99 | $400 off on Amazon US

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.