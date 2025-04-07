20th anniversary iPhone Pro model might feature a 'glassy' design

If the latest report is to be believed, Apple might have a bold surprise planned for the 20th anniversary iPhone Pro models. Rumors about the iPhone 17 series have already sparked interest in this year's models. The iPhone 17 lineup is expected to feature a new camera module, an upgraded selfie camera, an in-house Wi-Fi chip, and a new entrant—the iPhone 17 Air.

While we have heard rumors that next year's iPhone could include Apple's C2 5G modem and possibly under-display Face ID, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has shared insights about the iPhone 19 Pro models, which are expected to launch in 2027.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman stated that Apple has planned a major shake-up for the iPhone's 20th anniversary. He said that "the company is preparing a major shake-up for the iPhone’s 20th anniversary, including a foldable version and a bold new Pro model that makes more extensive use of glass."

According to Gurman, an all-glass iPhone could become a reality in 2027, when Apple will celebrate the iPhone's 20th anniversary. While not much detail was shared, as noted by MacRumors, Apple could surprise everyone with a "bold" new iPhone Pro model—much like it did with the iPhone X in 2017, which marked the 10th anniversary of the iPhone.

With the iPhone X, Apple ditched the famous Home button for an entirely touch-based design and replaced Touch ID with Face ID. The company also skipped the iPhone 9 series for the iPhone X to align with the 10-year milestone.

Given that, there's a possibility Apple could skip the iPhone 19 series in favor of the iPhone 20 or introduce a new naming scheme to mark the occasion. Plus, Apple is also tipped to launch a foldable iPhone, rumors of which we have been hearing a lot lately.