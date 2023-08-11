A new Samsung video teases us with an August 23 launch for its 57-inch PC monitor

Back in January at CES 2023, Samsung announced its biggest PC monitor ever. The new version of the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 was shown as a massive 57-inch ultrawide display. However, the company didn't reveal two key bullet points during its CES demos to the press: the release date and the price tag.

This week, we might have gotten one of those bits of info. A new teaser trailer for the revamped Odyssey Neo G9 was posted on YouTube. The description stated that it "brings the new world of gaming into the light of day on August 23." Hopefully, that means a date when we can actually order, or at least, pre-order, the monitor.

Back at CES 2023, Samsung said the new Odyssey Neo G9 would have a resolution of 7,680 × 2,160 resolution inside its ultrawide 32:9 aspect ratio. That's the same as two UHD 28.5-inch monitors. The curved 1000R display will use quantum mini-LED technology combined with VESA Display HDR 1000 support and a fast 240Hz refresh rate.

Samsung also said at the time this monitor will be the first with DisplayPort 2.1 support, which would make sense. The new Odyssey Neo G9 would need a fast video transfer standard to make playing PC games on such a large monitor with a high refresh rate.

We would also expect that the monitor will have features like Samsung's Gaming Hub for cloud gaming services like Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce Now. It will also likely have Samsung's Smart TV streaming features as well. Hopefully, it will also support split-screen gaming as well.

All of that means that the new Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 will likely have a very high price tag. We would expect it to be priced over $2,000, and perhaps much more than that. Thankfully, we won't have to wait much longer to find out.