A Windows, Mac Excel feature is being removed as it's too expensive for Microsoft to afford

The Microsoft 365 (M365) Admin Center portal has recently published some "major changes" related to some of its apps and their support. The biggest one is probably the extension of Windows 10 support for M365 apps till 2028.

Aside from those, two feature rollouts have been put on hold. First, it has halted the change to how Outlook enable/disable options will work. Second, the unified management of Teams and Outlook applications has also been put "on hold."

The latest major change Microsoft has announced today is about Organization data types in Excel. Microsoft says the feature will be retired in a couple of months as it is too expensive for the company to afford development and continue support. Microsoft points to low usage of the feature as a rationale behind this move as the company can't find the reason and will to develop it anymore, which is also a fair point from its standpoint.

Thus, for those who found this feature useful, Microsoft recommends using the import function in Power BI app to get the data. You can refer to this support article on the company's website to get an idea of how it works.

The new message says:

We will retire Organization data types in Microsoft Excel effective July 31, 2025. This feature has low usage and high ongoing sustaining costs. Instead, we recommend customers switch to the Get Data > From Power BI import feature on the Data ribbon in Excel to import data from Power BI or an add-in to create custom rich entities for the organization. This retirement affects Excel for Windows desktop, Excel for Mac desktop, Excel for the web, and Excel for iOS/Android. After this retirement, we will remove the Organization option from the Data Types gallery on the Data tab on the ribbon, and users will not be able to convert values to new organization types. Existing data in workbooks that used the Organization data type will be preserved but will no longer refresh. This change will have no impact on Bing data types, which we will continue to support.

Those who have access to the M365 Admin Center portal can find the message under ID MC1072405.