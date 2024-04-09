Acer reveals new Nitro 14, Nitro 16 and Predator Helios Neo 14 Windows 11 gaming laptops

Acer is getting ready to launch some new high-end Windows 11 gaming laptops in the US. These include the Nitro 14 and Nitro 16 notebooks and the Predator Helios Neo 14 laptop.

In a press release, Acer says the new Nitro 14 and 16 notebooks will have a number of different options available. The 4.45-pound Nitro 14 will support up to AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS CPUs and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPUs. the 14.5-inch IPS display will also be available in either 1,920 x 1,200 or 2,560 x 1,600 resolutions. The notebook will support up to 1TB of SSD storage and up to 32GB of RAM.

Acer also described the cooling system on the Nitro 14:

A dual-fan system with Vortex Flow consistently draws in air into the device from both the top and bottom sides of the fans, and thus creates an aerodynamic flow that enhances cooling for the CPU, GPU, and crucial components, while the heat conductivity of liquid metal thermal grease on the CPU keep the Nitro laptop ready for anything.

The notebook will go on sale in May with a starting price of $1,299.99 in the US.

The 5.4-pound Acer Nitro 16 can be configured with either AMD (up to Ryzen 9 8945HS) or Intel (up to Core i7-14700HX) CPUs and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPUs. It's 16-inch display will support up to 2,560 x 1,600 resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. Storage specs include up to 2TB of SSD and up to 32GB of RAM. The Nitro 16 will be available in May for a starting price of $1,399.99 in the US.

The 4.19 pound Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 gaming notebook uses Intel's new Core Ultra processors, up to the Core Ultra 9 processor 185H CPU. The 14.5-inch display can be set up for up to 3,072 x 1,920 resolutions and with up to Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. You can get the notebook with up to 1TB of storage and up to 32GB of RAM.

Acer added:

AI-powered task assistance in Copilot in Windows is readily available through one click of the Copilot Key. The collection of AI features and more can be explored on the new Experience Zone found on the PredatorSense application, where users can also personalize device settings and keyboard lighting effects and track the system health of the laptop.

The Acer Predator Helio Neo 14 will go on sale in May in the US for a starting price of $1,399.99.