Adobe Content Authenticity digital watermarking tool is out in public beta

Adobe announced that its digital watermarking and attribution tool, Content Authenticity, is now in public beta and available as a free-to-use web app. It was announced last year at Adobe MAX in private beta, and the company has been working with creators to improve its features since then.

As the name suggests, Adobe Content Authenticity allows creators to attach Content Credentials to their digital work, ensuring that it isn't left uncredited or miscredited when shared online. The app also adds a few secret pixels to an image that act as an invisible watermark.

Content Credentials are a secure metadata that lets creators digitally sign their work and share information about themselves. It's like an artist signing their painting.

Adobe said that a critical gap is created as artists struggle to attribute their work when it's shared online and "need a reliable way to verify their identities and receive credit for what they produce." As a result, they are at risk of losing control of their work, or others might profit from their hard work.

The Content Authenticity app comes with support for Verified on LinkedIn, allowing over 80 million users to use their profile as proof of identity when signing their work. LinkedIn has also joined the Content Authenticity Initiative as a member.

It's worth noting that the initiative predates the generative AI boom kickstarted by OpenAI's ChatGPT in 2022. However, the rise of generative AI has made such tools and initiatives even more essential.

The Microsoft-owned company will improve integration over the coming months by displaying attribution information directly on its platform. So, if a photographer verifies their image using the Content Authenticity app, a 'Cr' pin will appear when it's shared on LinkedIn. The Content Credentials pin will allow users to view the credentials using the creator's verified name.

Creators can also add links to their social media profiles, such as Behance, Instagram, and X, when attributing their work, which allows viewers to get in touch if needed. The Content Authenticity app will enable creators to apply Content Credentials in a batch to up to 50 JPG or PNG files at once.

The feature supports images created using Adobe apps or elsewhere. Support for larger files and more media types, including video and audio, will be added in the future. Moreover, those who don't want their work to be fed to AI models for training can use the 'Generative AI Training and Usage Preference' feature to specify it.

According to Adobe, Content Credentials are immune to manual tampering, such as taking a screenshot. It claims that they are "durable" and "remain securely connected throughout the content lifecycle." However, they might get lost over time if the file undergoes processing that may remove metadata, for instance, when publishing online.

To work around it, the app gives users an option to store Content Credentials on Adobe's cloud, along with a small thumbnail copy. This helps retrieve the credentials even if the metadata attached to the file is removed.

Adobe has released a Chrome browser extension that allows users to view credentials on any website. It can read both embedded Content Credentials and invisible watermark information. Users can also use the Inspect tool to display and recover any Content Credentials associated with the content, including its edit history when available.