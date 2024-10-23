Adobe Fresco drawing and painting app is now completely free for all users

Back in 2019, Adobe launched a drawing and painting app called Fresco, aimed at digital artists. Adobe Fresco features vector, live, and thousands of pixel brushes. Fresco is available on iOS/iPadOS and Windows, and it also supports stylus devices like Apple Pencil and Surface Pen. Until now, Fresco was available under a freemium model. Only users with a monthly subscription were able to access all of Fresco's features.

Today, Adobe announced that it is making Fresco completely free for all users. So, every Fresco user can now access over a thousand cutting-edge pixel brushes, the ability to import their own brushes, and more. Several brushes in categories like dry media, lettering, charcoal, pastel, ink, multicolor, spatter, gouache, rakes, comics, special effects, and more are now available for the first time for free users.

Over the past few years, Adobe has made a number of improvements to the Fresco app to make the creative experience better for artists, including the following:

Live oil and watercolor brushes, vector brushes, and thousands of pixel brushes

The latest advancements in touch and stylus technology with haptic feedback, tilt, barrel-roll, and squeeze support for Apple Pencil

Cutting-edge motion features that make it easy to add eye-catching movement to artwork in seconds

The user-friendly symmetry tool, which ensures precision and faster creation of complex compositions

A vector trimmer to quickly remove intersecting vector strokes and clean up line art

The paint inside tool option to fill an enclosed area without going outside the lines

In recent years, Fresco's main competitor, Procreate, has gained significant momentum among digital artists. Adobe's decision to make Fresco completely free will further intensify competition in the drawing app market. With this move, Adobe is also making a powerful creative tool accessible to everyone, potentially leading to a surge in digital art creation and further democratizing the art world.