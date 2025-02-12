Adobe's Sora-like AI video generator is now available for anyone to try

Adobe announced the launch of its Firefly app, a major push of its generative AI platform into video generation. Previously focused on images and vectors, Firefly now has the Firefly Video Model available in public beta.

Adobe has asserted that Firefly Video Model is "the first commercially safe AI video creation model," powering the Generate Video (beta) feature of Adobe's new app and the Generative Extend (beta) feature in Adobe Premiere Pro.

Adobe emphasizes the model’s ability to produce friendly video content suitable for commercial use. This new model expands the Firefly family, which Adobe reports has already been used to generate over 18 billion assets globally.

The core feature, Generate Video (beta), allows users to create video clips based on text prompts or image inputs. It offers control over camera angles, enabling users to specify shot types and perspectives. The tool also facilitates the creation of visual elements like atmospheric effects and custom motion graphics.

Currently supporting 1080p resolution, Adobe plans to introduce both a lower-resolution model for rapid iteration and a 4K model for higher production quality in the future. Beyond video generation, the Firefly application integrates with Adobe’s established Creative Cloud suite, including Photoshop, Premiere Pro, and Adobe Express. Existing Firefly-powered features, such as Generative Fill and Generative Remove, can be further utilized with the new video capabilities.

Another new feature, Translate Audio and Video, focuses on language accessibility, enabling the translation of spoken dialogue in video and audio into over 20 languages while aiming to maintain the original voice characteristics.

Alongside the application, Adobe has introduced new subscription plans, Firefly Standard and Firefly Pro. All plans provide unlimited access to image and vector features, but the new tiers introduce tiered capacity for the premium video and audio functionalities.

The Standard plan offers 2,000 video/audio credits monthly, allowing for up to 20 five-second 1080p video generations, starting at $9.99 USD per month. The Pro plan increases this to 7,000 credits per month, enabling up to 70 five-second 1080p video generations, starting at $29.99 USD per month.