Affinity lures Adobe users with a free six-month Photo, Designer and Publisher trial

Affinity's creative app suite, which consists of Photo, Designer, and Publisher, is already quite an appealing offer that differentiates itself from Adobe, thanks to a one-time purchase policy. Now, Affinity is trying to poach even more users with a new promo that allows everyone to try their apps for free for six months.

Affinity says its latest offer is aimed to help customers switch from their current software without spending a penny (Affinity won't even require payment details to give you access to all three apps) and with having enough time to decide whether they can switch or not:

The no-obligation trial period is particularly aimed at users who want more time to migrate to Affinity from their current software. One of the things we hear from potential customers is that they would value having an extended period to run Affinity alongside their existing software, to get used to the differences and adapt their working methods. So we’re saying ‘try everything and pay nothing’ because we understand making a change can be a big step, particularly for busy professionals.

For those unfamiliar with Affinity, it provides direct alternatives for Adobe's creative apps. Affinity Photo can replace Photoshop, Affinity Designer can replace Illustrator, and Affinity Publisher can replace InDesign. All those apps are available on Windows, macOS, and iPad. You can purchase them separately (currently 50% off) or in a bundle. Unlike Creative Cloud, you only pay once for a lifetime license—no subscription or commitment is required.

Affinity's Universal License, which includes all three apps for all three supported platforms, is currently available for $82.99. You can get it to $62.24 if you already own one of Affinity's previous-gen creative applications.

If you are interested in giving Affinity a try, head to the official website to get your six-month free trial.