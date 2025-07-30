After Microsoft, EA also says no to $80 games

It looks like EA is not comfortable with raising the prices of its video games. Despite reports from some insiders, the company has confirmed that it plans to keep the current $70 price tag for its high-profile releases going forward, including the highly anticipated Battlefield 6.

During its latest earnings call Q&A session, EA CEO Andrew Wilson was asked by an investor about how the company feels about raising game prices to match a certain other publisher. To this, Wilson said that "we’re not looking to make any changes on pricing at this stage, but that’s in the construct of we already offer a fairly broad pricing scheme across our various products."

"When you think about everything from free-to-play through to our premium products and deluxe editions, our orientation is always to capture the full spectrum of pricing so that we can serve players in the best way possible and offer them the greatest value," continued Wilson in the call. "We'll continue to look at opportunities to deliver great value to our players through various pricing schemes over the course of time, but no dramatic changes are planned yet."

The company has confirmed that it has no plans of changing the pricing for its games in the current fiscal year, which is slated to end in March 2026. This puts major releases from the publisher, like Battlefield 6 and EA Sports games, into the current standard $70 tier.

Battlefield 6​​​​​​

The new pricing debate began when Nintendo released its Switch 2 launch title, Mario Kart World, with an $80 price tag, making many gaming fans fear another new normal. However, despite hinting at a price increase, 2K and Gearbox stuck to the $70 price tag for its upcoming release, Borderlands 4.

Microsoft even announced a price increase for all its upcoming AAA games earlier this year, with The Outer Worlds 2 being the first to get the $80 treatment. However, earlier this month, the Xbox owner went back on this decision and confirmed that it is sticking to $70 "in line with current market conditions."