After several global airlines, AirTag lost baggage feature expands to China

China Airlines has announced a partnership with Apple to support the AirTag lost baggage feature. The airline has confirmed the launch of a new AirTag Luggage Tracking application, which allows passengers to quickly locate their luggage if it has an Apple AirTag attached.

Before this, passengers could only use their phones to show airline staff a general location of where their missing luggage might be. Thanks to the use of Apple AirTag and the new application, passengers will no longer struggle to explain the situation regarding their lost luggage.

Notably, the AirTag lost baggage feature is already supported by more than 15 global airlines. According to Apple's official newsroom post:

more than 15 airlines serving millions of people globally — including Aer Lingus, Air Canada, Air New Zealand, Austrian Airlines, British Airways, Brussels Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Eurowings, Iberia, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Lufthansa, Qantas, Singapore Airlines, Swiss International Air Lines, Turkish Airlines, United, Virgin Atlantic, and Vueling — will begin accepting Find My item locations as part of their customer service process for locating mishandled or delayed bags. More airlines will be added over time.

The rollout is currently underway, and many airlines are picking up support gradually. Now, as per a report by the Chinese publication Liberty Times, China Airlines is also joining the list.

Passengers will be able to create a "share item location" link on their iPhones and send it to China Airlines, either through the website or at a service counter. Using that link, the airline staff can more accurately and quickly locate the baggage within their baggage tracking system.

Once the bag is found, location sharing will automatically end, ensuring customer privacy. Passengers will also have the option to stop sharing item location at any time. For those who tend to forget things, the shared link will automatically expire after seven days if not used.

China Airlines already offers a suite of digital services such as "the China Airlines App, China Airlines Cloud Bookstore, instant online check-in, automatic check-in by appointment, and Xiaohua Companion location-finding function, etc." With the integration of the AirTag lost baggage feature, the airline seems to be seeking to give its digital services another push.