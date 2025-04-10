Age of Empires II's next expansion is The Three Kingdoms with new campaigns, civs, and more

Earlier this year, the development of a new expansion for Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition was already confirmed, but not much information about its contents was revealed. Today, that issue was solved. Microsoft and the Age development team, Forgotten Empires, today unveiled Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition – The Three Kingdoms, which is set to expand on "China’s epic Romance of the Three Kingdoms, where history and legend collide in a battle for supremacy.

The expansion offers three new campaigns that take players to China, offering intertwined stories set during the early medieval period that split into 15 missions. The studio is touting "a level of replay value never before seen in Age of Empires" for this expansion, thanks to its use of branching narratives and decision-making points.

Here's a rundown of the three included story campaigns:

Liu Bei (Shu) — In the midst of a bloody civil war, the sandal maker, Liu Bei, and his sworn brothers fight to restore the ailing Han dynasty. Can this honorable commoner save the empire, or will it fall into the hands of the ruthless warlord Cao Cao?

— In the midst of a bloody civil war, the sandal maker, Liu Bei, and his sworn brothers fight to restore the ailing Han dynasty. Can this honorable commoner save the empire, or will it fall into the hands of the ruthless warlord Cao Cao? Cao Cao (Wei) — The greatest warlord of his time, Cao Cao rises from a mere cavalry commander to the true power behind the throne of China. Will his ambitious schemes and tactical skill be enough to place his own dynasty on the throne of the Middle Kingdom?

— The greatest warlord of his time, Cao Cao rises from a mere cavalry commander to the true power behind the throne of China. Will his ambitious schemes and tactical skill be enough to place his own dynasty on the throne of the Middle Kingdom? The Sun Clan (Wu) — After their father is murdered, the sons of the Sun Clan fight for revenge while building themselves up to be the rulers of southern China. Will their struggle make them worthy of the Mandate of Heaven, or are they doomed to become footnotes in history?

On the multiplayer and skirmish side, players will be receiving five new civilizations with this expansion, all with ranked access too. They are:

Shu Take the reins of the Kingdom of Shu and fulfill Liu Bei’s dream of restoring the Han dynasty. The Shu unique units are the White Feather Guard, an infantryman that slows down units it attacks, and the War Chariot, a vehicle that fires barrages of bolts from a large repeating crossbow.

Wei Step into the shoes of Cao Cao and dominate China with massive cavalry armies and nefarious schemes. The Wei unique units are the Tiger Cavalry, a horseman that levels up as it kills units, and the Xianbei Raider, a cavalry archer that fires storms of arrows into the enemy ranks.

Wu Lead the Sun Clan to glory through infantry and naval prowess. The Wu unique units are the Fire Archer, a ranged soldier that fires incendiary arrows, and the Jian Swordsman, a heavy infantry unit whose shield offers immense protection – until it breaks.

Jurchens Dominate the rugged terrain of northeast China with the skilled hunters, armored cavalry, and gunpowder weaponry of the Great Jin dynasty. The Jurchen unique units are the Iron Pagoda, a cavalryman that occasionally blocks melee attacks, and the Grenadier, a foot soldier who hurls deadly incendiary bombs at his enemies.

Khitans Relive the glory of the Liao dynasty and Kara-Khitai, terrorizing your enemies with mobile hordes and diabolical weapons. The Khitan unique units are the Liao Dao, an infantryman whose lethal sword slashes cause lasting damage, and the Mounted Trebuchet, a powerful siege engine carried around by camels. Additionally, instead of farming, the Khitans gather food from Pastures, which can be tended by two Villagers instead of just one.



Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition – The Three Kingdoms is out May 6 for $19.99 across PC (Steam and Microsoft Store) and Xbox consoles. There is a 15% pre-order discount attached to the expansion right now, though, dropping the price to $16.99.

At the same time, the PlayStation 5 version of Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition is releasing on May 6 as well. However, those who pre-order the strategy game's Premium Edition on the Sony console will be able to jump in five days early on May 1.