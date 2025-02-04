Age of Empires IV and Age of Mythology Retold are getting new expansions in 2025

The Age of Empires series has been gaining a lot of momentum in recent years, releasing multiple remasters, a mobile game, and even a completely new installment to revitalize the real-time strategy landscape. Today, Microsoft revealed what its 2025 plans are for the franchise, and one of those turned out to be more PlayStation 5 ports. Good news also arrived to Age of Empires II: DE, Age of Mythology: Retold, and Age of Empires IV fans though.

Age of Mythology: Retold's first expansion was already known to be Immortal Pillars, but now, fans have a March 4 launch date to wait for. The expansion will explore Chinese mythology, adding a new pantheon of gods with 12 fresh faces, new legendary units, a nine-level campaign, new building types, biomes, and more.

Pre-orders for Age of Mythology: Retold - Immortal Pillars are now available across the Microsoft Store and Steam with a $19.99 price tag. Retold Premium Edition owners will receive this expansion for no extra charge though.

Next, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition has another expansion heading its way in 2025. Unfortunately, no information about this has been released just yet, with the announcement only saying that the DLC will be "packed with fresh new content, new civilizations for Ranked play, and ready for all players to enjoy together across all platforms."

Lastly, it's the Age of Empires IV players that are slated to receive the most content in 2025. Instead of the single expansion pack that was announced previously, the development team at Relic will now be delivering two pieces of DLC.

Once again, no specific details have been announced, but the studio did say that adding more variant civilizations is a focus. Adding fresh game modes focused on "shorter and repeatable experiences" will be one of the objectives of these DLCs too.

Knights of Cross and Rose will be the first DLC pack from the duo, and it will release this spring for Age of Empires IV. This pack will carry two new armies to take into battles, as well as a solo mode that will present a challenge for even highly skilled players.